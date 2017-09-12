It's happening today.
The long-awaited new iPhones will be unveiled at an Apple event, the first from the company's new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Widely expected are:
- Three new iPhones, including an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and an "iPhone X." That latter model is expected to offer a full-face OLED screen and a new design that removes the home button entirely.
- A new Apple Watch with LTE support for cellular wireless.
- A new 4K Apple TV.
- The final version of iOS 11.
- And perhaps more details on the forthcoming HomePod smart speaker.
Apple event start time and live stream
Here are all the details for Apple's iPhone event:
- When: Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT
- Where: To watch the event live, head to this Apple page.
- How: To watch the live stream, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, Mac (Safari only), Apple TV or Windows 10 PC (Edge browser only). Owners of second-, third- or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.
Follow the live blog
As always, CNET will be attending the event IRL at Apple's new campus and live-blogging as the event unfolds. We'll also be streaming live before, during and after the event. You can watch live, read the live blog or do both. Here are the details for CNET's live coverage:
- When: Tuesday, September 12 at 9 a.m. PDT
- Where: Here's the link to our live blog and live show
- Who: Connie Guglielmo, Scott Stein, David Katzmaier and Roger Cheng will be at the actual event to bring you live news, photos and commentary. Lexy Savvides, Patrick Holland and Brian Tong will be hosting the live show starting at the same time.
