Apple iPhone 8 event 2017: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

This year, Apple celebrate's the iPhone's 10th anniversary. With that, the company is expected to host the most anticipated iPhone launch event yet.
Rumors suggest that more than just a couple iPhones will be announced. According to various reports, Apple may announce an iPhone 7S, 7S Plus and an iPhone 8 -- or whatever it ends up being called. Some rumors go as far as suggesting a major iPhone design change that removes the home button entirely.
In addition to new iPhones, there could be a 4K Apple TV, improvements to Siri and more details on the forthcoming HomePod.
Apple event start time and live stream
Here are all the details for Apple's iPhone event:
- When: Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT
- Where: To watch the event live, head to this Apple page.
- How: To watch the live stream, you'll need an iPhone, iPad, Mac (Safari only), Apple TV or Windows 10 PC (Edge browser only). Owners of second-, third- or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.
Follow the live blog
As always, CNET will be attending the event IRL at Apple's new campus and live-blogging as the event unfolds. We'll also be streaming live before, during and after the event. You can watch live, read the live blog or do both. Here are the details for CNET's live coverage:
- When: Tuesday, September 12 at 9 a.m. PDT
- Where: Here's the link to our live blog and live show
- Who: Connie Guglielmo, Scott Stein, David Katzmaier and Roger Cheng will be at the actual event to bring you live news, photos and commentary. Lexy Savvides, Patrick Holland and Brian Tong will be hosting the live show starting at the same time.
