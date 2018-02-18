Apple HomePod: Every tip and trick you need to know

Apple's HomePod puts out amazing sound, though it locks you into Apple's so-called walled garden. If you're OK with that, odds are you already have a HomePod sitting on a shelf in your home right now.

Despite a dedicated app on your iOS device, or an interface on the HomePod itself, there's quite a bit you can do with Apple's smart speaker. Below are some tips and tricks we've figured out thus far.

Initial setup is a breeze. Plug it in, wait a few seconds, unlock your iOS device and wait for an alert. It's incredibly cool and incredibly easy.

Change these settings. We walk you through finding the HomePod's settings, and which settings have an impact on the overall experience.

From controls to blocking explicit music, we offer several tips and tricks to help you get the most out of the HomePod.

Spotify users, you're in luck… kind of. The HomePod may not work directly with Spotify or Google Play Music, but there is a way to avoid using Apple Music and still use the HomePod.

Yes, it leaves a ring. But you can prevent it the silicone band along its bottom from damaging your wood table, desk or shelf.

