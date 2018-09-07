Apple, Google, Microsoft and more: How to watch every big event this fall

Apple, Google and Microsoft are top among the major companies that are all getting ready to make huge announcements, and expectations are high. Here's how to make sure you don't miss a moment of news or debuts.

Apple (Sept. 12)

The company is playing coy about details as ever, but Apple is expected to announce not one, not two, but three new iPhones (and maybe more, like AirPods 2) live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, at 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 12. Bookmark CNET's liveblog and livestream for up-to-the-second news and analysis of what goes down.

Oculus VR (Sept. 26-27)

Facebook's next Oculus VR headset is expected to be announced at Oculus Connect 5 on Sept. 26-27 in Santa Cruz, California. And handily, the new headset reportedly has the code name Santa Cruz. Check back for more information on the event in progress.

Microsoft (Oct. 2)

Hints that new Microsoft Surface hardware will be announced in an Oct. 2 event in New York City came with the phrase "A moment of your time" on the invitation. Software and service announcements are also expected when the party starts at 4 p.m. ET that day.

This post will be updated with livestream information, if and when available.

Google (Oct. 9)

We're guessing that Google will announce the debut of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, plus a new wave of Chrome OS tablets live from New York City. Join us at 11 a.m. PT on Oct. 9 to watch the event live. You'll be able to catch CNET's pre- and post-event coverage as well as Google's entire livestream (which you can also find on Google's YouTube Channel).

Huawei (Oct. 16)

Mate 20, the next flagship phone for Huawei, will launch on Oct. 16 in London. Last month, the company announced the Mate 20 Lite, which features a 6.3-inch display, a 20-megapixel rear camera, a 24-megapixel front camera and a secondary 2-megapixel camera for extra depth information. The Mate 20 is expected to have a screen as large as 6.9 inches. Check back for any updates on a possible livestream of this event.

Samsung (Nov. 7-8)

Rumors of a flexible Samsung phone unveiling surround the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco on Nov. 7-8. Stay tuned to see if the mythical folding phone becomes a reality.

As always, stay tuned to CNET for all of the news from these announcements. We'll have editors on the ground at every event delivering you all of the details you need to know.