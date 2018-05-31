Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Echo is always listening. From the moment you wake up Echo to the end of your command, your voice is recorded and transcribed. And then it's stored on Amazon's servers.

The company asserts that the data is used to improve Amazon Echo. That's not uncommon -- Apple stores anonymized Siri data for up to two years in order to improve the product. Amazon's prerogative is likely the same, using your -- and everyone else's -- data to improve the way Echo understands you.

However, with the recent news that Alexa sent a private family conversation to a random contact, you may feel a bit uneasy about Amazon keeping your recorded commands.

Fortunately, there are two ways to remove your personal voice data from Amazon's servers.

Option 1: Delete individual recordings

To delete specific recordings, go to the Amazon Echo app > Settings > History.

You'll see a list of all the requests you've made since setting up your Echo. To delete a recording, tap it, then tap Delete voice recordings.

Option 2: Delete everything

For those who don't take chances, there's a way to delete all voice data in one fell swoop. Head to www.amazon.com/myx, sign in, and click Your Devices. Find your Echo in the list, click the three-dot option button to the left of it, then click Manage Voice Recordings.

You'll see a warning message explaining why you might want to keep those recordings; click Delete if you wish to proceed.

