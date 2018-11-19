Amazon's Christmas trees available now: What to know before you buy

This year, you can order your holiday decorations, gifts, baking supplies and Christmas tree from Amazon.

Yup, you read that right. Amazon is selling real, fresh-cut 6- to 7-foot Christmas trees in the continued quest to be our one-stop shop for everything we could ever need.

This had me wondering -- is ordering a Christmas tree, site unseen, from a website a good idea? Is it worth it? Does it suck the holiday cheer out of the experience?

CNET got its first Amazon Christmas tree delivered to the CNET Smart Home in San Francisco to find out.

What happens when it arrives?

We got a long, heavy box dropped off from FedEx. Our delivery person offered to bring the box upstairs and also required a signature for delivery. Expect that you'll need to be home to sign for your Christmas tree.

We could smell the tree before we opened the box.

What's the quality of the tree?

Honestly, the tree is beautiful. We got a very fresh Fraser Fir that was still damp in many places when we took it out of the box.

Like all trees, there are some wonky branches and gaps, but overall, we were pleasantly surprised at how nice it looked, especially after spending at least two days in a box.

How do I set up the tree?

Getting the tree out of the box and ready to set up is a messy process, so do it outside at all costs.

First, you'll need to open the box and slide the tree out. You'll likely have a bunch of dead pine needles spill out, which is normal.

Next, you have to cut about an inch off the end of the tree so that it can absorb water when you place it in a stand. The cut that was made when your tree was chopped down will have closed up a bit before it gets to you. We used a hand saw, but a chainsaw (like they use at tree lots) would have been faster.

Finally, you'll need to cut the twine that keeps the branches bundled. Shake the tree to loosen any dead needles or broken branches, and then gently fluff the branches so they can fall into place.

After that you can bring it inside and put it in a tree stand (which does not come with the tree).

What's in the box?

In the box is the tree, a sheet of care instructions, a removal bag and tree preservative.

OK, so how much is an Amazon Christmas Tree?

All trees are sold under the Hallmark Flowers brand. Each is between 6 to 7 feet tall. There are four varieties to choose from:

Where are the trees from?

The trees are sourced from farms in North Carolina and Michigan. Ours hailed from North Carolina.

How much is shipping?

All Amazon.com customers (both Prime members and non-Prime members) get free shipping on full-size Christmas trees.

When will I get my tree?

Trees start shipping starting on Nov. 19, 2018. Once you place your order, Amazon says it takes one to two business days to process the order and then two to five days for shipping, based on your location. Unfortunately, you can't ship a tree to Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

Why do this?

I don't buy a Christmas tree every year, but when I have done so, I enjoyed the process of going to a tree lot and picking out the perfect tree. What I didn't enjoy is tying it to the roof of my car and driving home hoping it doesn't move.

Buying a Christmas tree from Amazon isn't for everyone, and that's OK. While Amazon doesn't have a target customer in mind for these trees, to me it's apartment dwellers, those without cars, and families that want to avoid the hassle of going to the tree lot.

That said, you don't avoid all of the hassle by ordering the tree online. You're responsible for cutting off the end of the tree, which is not easy if you don't have power tools.

Ordering a Christmas tree on Amazon is not going to replace going to a tree lot anytime soon. For now, it gives people a new, and mostly convenient, option for bringing a tree home.

