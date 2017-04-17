The complete list of Alexa commands so far

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, is infiltrating your home, your beach trips and even your ride to work. Now that there are four ways to interact with Alexa -- with the Tap, Echo and Dot devices, and with the Amazon Fire TV -- you might find yourself talking to her more often.

The list of commands is expanding rapidly, as is the number of third-party services and devices that Alexa officially (and unofficially) supports.

Here is the (almost) complete list of Amazon Alexa commands.

Summoning Alexa

By default, Amazon's connected speakers have the same wake word. All you have to do to queue up a request is say, "Alexa." In the Amazon Alexa mobile application or at echo.amazon.com, you can change the wake word to either Amazon, Echo or Computer.

If you have an Amazon Tap or the Amazon Fire TV voice remote, you'll need to press a button to wake Alexa.

Amazon updated the Tap with a hands-free mode that you must enable in the settings. The only wake work available to the Amazon Tap is Alexa.

The complete list of Alexa commands

The list of Alexa commands is expansive and grows with every new service or device it supports. Alexa isn't perfect, but it's pretty great at understanding natural language, so you don't always have to speak the commands exactly as you see them below. Many commands work when worded several different ways or even with words omitted.

When you consider the possible third-party commands through Skills, essentially the apps of Amazon's Alexa, the list goes on even further. To learn what individual skills are capable of, visit the skill's page from the Amazon Alexa app or alexa.amazon.com.

Here are all the native Alexa commands.

Basic commands

Ask for help: "Alexa, help."

Mute or unmute: "Alexa, mute" or, "Alexa, unmute."

Stop or pause: "Alexa, stop" or, "Alexa, shut up."

Change volume: "Alexa, set volume to 5," "Alexa, louder" or, "Alexa, turn up/down the volume."

Media controls

Play music: "Alexa, play some music."

Queue specific song or artist: "Alexa, play music by [artist]."

Play a song based on context: "Alexa, play the latest Avett Brothers album" or, "Alexa, play that song that goes 'Gotta gotta be down, because I want it all.'"

Play Spotify music: "Alexa, play [playlist] on Spotify."

Play Pandora station: "Alexa, play [artist] station on Pandora."

Play a radio station: "Alexa, play [radio station] on TuneIn."

Play an audiobook: "Alexa, play [title] on Audible," "Alexa, read [title]" or, "Alexa, play the book, [title]."

Resume the last played audiobook: "Alexa, resume my book."

Skip audiobook chapters: "Alexa, next chapter" or, "Alexa, previous chapter."

Listen to Alexa read you a Kindle book: "Alexa, read me my Kindle book."

Set a sleep timer: "Alexa set a sleep timer for 45 minutes" or, "Alexa, stop playing in 45 minutes."

Song information: "Alexa, what's playing?"

Music controls: "Alexa, play" or, "Alexa, next."

Restart song: "Alexa, restart."

Add a song to your Prime Music library: "Alexa, add this song."

Like or dislike a song on Pandora and iHeartRadio: "Alexa, I like this song" or, "Alexa, thumbs down."

Start Amazon Music Unlimited trial: "Alexa, start my free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited."

Time and date

Set an alarm: "Alexa, set an alarm for 7 a.m." or, "Alexa, wake me up at 7 in the morning."

Set a repeating alarm: "Alexa, set a repeating alarm for weekdays at 7 a.m."

Set a timer: "Alexa, set a timer for 15 minutes."

Set multiple timers: "Alexa, set a second timer for 5 minutes."

Check timer status: "Alexa, how much time is left on my timer?"

Ask the time: "Alexa, what time is it?"

Ask the date: "Alexa, what's the date?"

Ask when the next alarm is: "Alexa, when's my next alarm?"

Cancel an alarm: "Alexa, cancel my alarm for 2 p.m."

Snooze alarm: "Alexa, snooze."

Check dates: "Alexa, when is [holiday] this year?"

To-do and shopping lists

Add task to to-do list: "Alexa, add 'go to the grocery store' to my to-do list" or, "Alexa, I need to make an appointment with the doctor."

Create a new to-do item: "Alexa, create a to-do."

Check calendar events: "Alexa, what's on my calendar for tomorrow?"

Add an event to a calendar: "Alexa, add [event] to my calendar for [day] at [time]" or, "Alexa, add an event to my calendar."

Create a shopping list: "Alexa, add eggs to my shopping list" or, "Alexa, I need to buy laundry detergent."

Check your shopping list: "Alexa, what's on my shopping list?"

News and weather

Check headlines: "Alexa, what's in the news?"

Check weather: "Alexa, what's the weather like?" or, "Alexa, will it rain today?" or even "Alexa, will I need an umbrella today?"

Get a weather forecast: "Alexa, what's the weather going to be like this weekend?

Get traffic information: "Alexa, what's my commute look like?" or, "Alexa, what's traffic like?"

Entertainment and food

Find movies in nearby theaters: "Alexa, what movies are playing?" or, "Alexa, what action movies are playing tonight?"

Get information on movies playing: "Alexa, tell me about the movie [title]."

Discover nearby restaurants: "Alexa, find me a nearby pizza restaurant."

Get operating hours or a phone number for local businesses: "Alexa, find the address for Bank of America" or, "Alexa, find business hours for Harris Teeter."

Get IMDb rating: "Alexa, what is the IMDb rating for [movie or TV show]?"

Get casting for a movie or show: "Alexa, who plays in [movie or TV show]?"

Find out who an actor is: "Alexa, who plays [character] in [movie or TV show]?"

Find an actor's latest work: "Alexa, what is [actor]'s latest movie?"

Find out who sings a particular song: "Who sings the song [title]?"

Get the names of band members: "Who is in the band [name]?"

Get album information: "What year did [band] release [song or album]?"

Find popular music from an artist: "Alexa, what's popular from [artist]?"

Sample music from an artist: "Alexa, sample songs by [artist]."

Find a particular album or song: "Alexa, find [song or album] by [artist]."

Math

Convert units: "Alexa, how many [units] are in [units]?"

Convert units: "Alexa, how many [units] are in 2 [units]?"

Basic math: "Alexa, what's 5 plus 7?" or, "Alexa, what's 56 times 33?"

Advanced math: "Alexa, 70 factorial." (Warning: Alexa will list numbers you didn't know existed for about a minute.)

Definitions and spelling

Get the definition of a word: "Alexa, what's the definition of [word]?"

Get the spelling of a word: "Alexa, how do you spell [word]?"

Sports

Check the results of a finished game: "Alexa, what was the score of the [team] game?"

Ask if a team won: "Alexa, did the [team] win?"

Ask when the next game is scheduled: "Alexa, when do the [team] play next?"

Find out the results of your favorite teams: "Alexa, give me my Sports Update."

Get Fantasy Football update with the Yahoo Fantasy Football skill: "Alexa, ask Yahoo Fantasy Football for a score update" or, "Alexa, ask Yahoo Fantasy Football if Colin Kaepernick is playing this week."

Get league standings: "Alexa, what are the MLB standings?"

Purchasing

Reorder essentials from Amazon: "Alexa, buy more deodorant" or, "Alexa, reorder deodorant."

Track packages from Amazon: "Alexa, where's my stuff?" or, "Alexa, track my order."

Order an Amazon Alexa device: "Alexa, order an Echo," "Alexa, order an Echo Dot," or, "Alexa, order an Amazon Tap."

Add an item to your cart: "Alexa, add garbage bags to my cart."

Order an Uber or Lyft with their skills: "Alexa, ask Uber to request a ride" or, "Alexa, ask Lyft for a ride."

While listening to music in Amazon Music: "Alexa, buy this song" or, "Alexa, buy this album."

Find new music to purchase: "Alexa, shop for new music by [artist]."

Purchase a song or album from an artist: "Alexa, buy [song or album] by [artist]."

Ask about deals: "Alexa, what are your deals?"

Voicecast

Send current listening to a Fire tablet: "Alexa, send that to my Fire tablet."

Send to a different profile's Fire tablet: "Alexa, show this on [name]'s Fire tablet."

Smart home

Alexa can integrate with loads of smart home platforms, such as SmartThings, Wink, Insteon, Lutron, Belkin WeMo, Philips Hue and many more. Some require you to enable skills, some don't. Earlier this month, Amazon updated Alexa to be able to change the color of smart bulbs from Philips Hue, LifX and TP-Link.

Here are some of the varieties of commands you can use for controlling your smart home, although there are dozens more.

Turn lights on or off: "Alexa, turn on the lights" or, "Alexa, turn off the living room lights."

Dim the lights: "Alexa, dim the lights to 50 percent."

Change the color of the lights: "Alexa, make the living room lights red" or, " Alexa, turn the lights to soft white."

Change the color temperature of the lights: "Alexa, make the kitchen lights a little warmer."

Adjust temperature: "Alexa, raise the temperature 1 degree."

Set temperature: "Alexa, set the temperature to 72."

Lock your doors: "Alexa, lock my back door."

Close your garage door: "Alexa, ask Garageio to close my garage."

Discover smart home devices: "Alexa, discover my devices."

Pair a Bluetooth device: "Alexa, pair" or, "Alexa, Bluetooth."

Connect to a Bluetooth device: "Alexa, connect to my phone."

Disconnect from a a Bluetooth device: "Alexa, disconnect from my phone."

Use IFTTT recipes: "Alexa, trigger [IFTTT recipe]."

Activate a scene (limited to Control4, Insteon, Lutron Caséta Wireless, Philips Hue, SmartThings and Wink): "Alexa, turn on Movie Time" or, "Alexa, turn on Bedtime."

Control GE appliances with the Geneva skill: "Alexa, tell Geneva to preheat my oven to 400 degrees" or, "Alexa, ask Geneva is my laundry is dry."

Locate a lost phone with the TrackR Lost My Phone skill: "Alexa, ask TrackR to find my phone."

Control the TV via Harmony hub: "Alexa, turn on the TV" or, "Alexa, turn on Netflix."

Profiles and user accounts

Switch profiles: "Alexa, switch accounts."

Check which profile is active: "Alexa, which profile is this?"

Skills

Skills are like third-party applications for Alexa speakers. They allow you to connect third-party software and hardware to your speaker, as well as play games and add different news sources to your Flash Briefing.

Use a skill: "Alexa, open Earplay."

Enable skills: "Alexa, enable Jeopardy!"

Disable skills: "Alexa, disable Domino's."

Another recent update removes the need to enable skills before using them. You can still manually enable or disable skills, but just saying "Open [skill invocation]" will find and enable a skill. But if that skill requires you to log in to your account, such as with the Starbucks Reorder or Domino's skills, you will still need to open the Alexa app or go to alexa.amazon.com, open the Skills menu and log in to your account to authorize the connection.

Search

Get Wikipedia information: "Alexa, Wikipedia: [subject]."

Tell Alexa to continue reading a Wikipedia entry: "Alexa, tell me more."

Ask a general question: "Alexa, how tall is [person or object's name]?"

Ask a general question: "Alexa, how many people live in America?"

Get a "Game of Thrones" quote: "Alexa, give me a 'Game of Thrones' quote."

Easter eggs

Alexa comes chock-full of Easter eggs and jokes -- the list is long. We covered the strange world of Alexa Easter eggs recently, noting some of the more popular or prominent commands that prompt a snarky or humorous response.

"Alexa, give me an Easter egg."

"Alexa, good morning."

"Alexa, tell me a joke."

"Alexa, beam me up."

"Alexa, set phasers to kill."

"Alexa. Tea. Earl Grey. Hot."

"Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya."

"Alexa, I want the truth."

"Alexa, party on, Wayne."

"Alexa, show me the money."

"Alexa, what's the first (or second) rule of Fight Club?"

"Alexa, surely you can't be serious."

"Alexa, are you SkyNet?"

"Alexa, party time!"

"Alexa, open the pod bay doors."

"Alexa, when am I going to die?"

"Alexa, what is your quest?"

"Alexa, nice to see you, to see you..."

"Alexa, don't mention the war."

"Alexa, this is a dead parrot."

"Alexa, what is your cunning plan?"

For even more, check out this Reddit thread dedicated to Alexa Easter eggs.