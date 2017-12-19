All the holiday shipping deadlines you need to know

Christmas is one week away. Whether you are sending gifts direct from Amazon or another online retailer or shipping boxes of presents yourself, you've got some important deadlines fast approaching. See below for the cutoff dates for guaranteed Christmas delivery, from USPS, UPS and Fedex to Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

USPS

If you're shipping via USPS, you will need to send your packages by the following dates in order to ensure they arrive before December 25. USPS will deliver mail as usual on December 24, but no mail will be delivered on December 25.

Dec. 19: First-Class Mail



First-Class Mail Dec. 20: Priority Mail



Priority Mail Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express Service



FedEx

If you're shipping via FedEx, you will need to send your packages by the following dates in order to ensure they arrive by December 25. Some FedEx services (FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, and FedEx 2Day) will deliver on Saturday for an extra $16 Saturday delivery fee per package. Some FedEx services (FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City (Priority)) will deliver on Christmas day.

Dec. 19: Express Saver



Express Saver Dec. 20: Two-day



Two-day Dec. 21: Overnight shipping deadline



UPS

If you're shipping via UPS, you will need to send your packages by the following dates in order to ensure they arrive before December 24. Some UPS services (UPS 2nd Day Air, UPS Next Day Air) will deliver on Saturday, December 23. No UPS packages are delivered on Christmas day.

Dec. 18: UPS 3 Day Select



UPS 3 Day Select Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air



2nd Day Air Dec. 21: Next Day Air



Major retailers

Ordering gifts online? Here are the shipping deadlines you'll need to meet for some popular online retailers. Order by these dates to ensure you'll get your packages by December 24:

Amazon



Dec. 18: Standard shipping



Standard shipping Dec. 22: Two-day shipping (free with Prime)



Two-day shipping (free with Prime) Dec. 23: One-day shipping (select cities, free with Prime)



One-day shipping (select cities, free with Prime) Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. local time: Same-day delivery (select cities, free with Prime)



Same-day delivery (select cities, free with Prime) Dece. 24, 9:45 p.m. local time: Two-hour delivery (select cities, free and exclusive with Prime via Prime Now)



More info here.

Apple

Dec. 21, 5 p.m. local time: Free, two-day shipping on in-stock Apple products



Free, two-day shipping on in-stock Apple products Dec. 22, 3 p.m. local time: Free one-day shipping of in-stock iPhones or Next Day shipping on other products



Free one-day shipping of in-stock iPhones or Next Day shipping on other products Dec. 24: In-store pickup



More info here

Best Buy



Dec. 19: Large home delivery items (appliances and TV larger than 51 inches)



Large home delivery items (appliances and TV larger than 51 inches) Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m. CT: Most items via two-day shipping

Most items via two-day shipping Dec. 24, 12 p.m. local time: Same-day shipping (select areas and products)



Same-day shipping (select areas and products) Dec. 24, before 4 p.m. local time: Store Pickup (most stores close at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 24)



More info here.

Dell

The following shipping deadlines are for PCs marked "Ships Same Day," ordered by 2 p.m. CST:

Dec. 20: Expedited shipping



Expedited shipping Dec. 21: Express shipping



More info here.

Jet.com

Dec. 20, 2 p.m. local time: Two-day shipping



Kohl's

Dec. 18: Standard shipping



Standard shipping Dec. 19, 1 p.m. CST: Two-day shipping



Two-day shipping Dec. 20, 1 p.m. CST: One-day shipping



More info here.

Target

Dec. 18: Premium shipping (two business days)



Premium shipping (two business days) Dec. 21: Express shipping (one business day)



More info here.

Toys R Us

Dec. 18: Free shipping for orders $29 or more

Free shipping for orders $29 or more Dec. 20: Expedited shipping (3 p.m. ET), Express shipping (11:59 p.m. ET)



Expedited shipping (3 p.m. ET), Express shipping (11:59 p.m. ET) Dec. 24: Free store pickup (6 p.m. local time)



More info here.

Walmart

Dec. 19: Two-day shipping



Two-day shipping Dec. 23, 4 p.m. local time: In-store pick-up for online orders



More info here.

