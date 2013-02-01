Add Pandora controls to your Chrome toolbar

Pandora.com

Pandora's Web-based client keeps a tab open in your Chrome window. Unfortunately, if you're one of those people who has a lot of tabs open, you may accidentally close the Pandora tab in the middle of a great song. You could easily re-open the tab, but you probably won't continue hearing the same track.

With the SoundControl extension you can control Pandora from the Chrome toolbar, and even hide the actual Pandora tab from your window. Here's how to get started:

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Step 1: Head to the SoundControl extension page in the Google Chrome Web Store.

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Step 2: Click Add to Chrome in the top-right corner.

Screenshot by Nicole Cozma/CNET

Step 3: Right-click the SoundControl button on the Chrome toolbar and choose Options so you can configure the extension to your liking.

This extension lets you see a mini Pandora player -- including the cover art, thumbs up/down, and skip track. There's also shortcuts for mouse clicks on the toolbar button, pop-up song notifications, and SoundControl even let's you reduce advertisement volume.

(Via How To Geek)



