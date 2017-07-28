Following a notably mild winter, insects are worse this year than they have been in recent summers. More specifically, ticks and mosquitoes are out in force, making for a particularly uncomfortable summer for those who seem to attract the blood-sucking bugs.

The best method of dealing with mosquitos is to keep them from biting you in the first place by applying insect repellent before heading outdoors. But that's not always possible, and it's not always 100 percent effective. The mosquitoes around my house, for instance, aren't remotely deterred by the insect repellent I coat myself in before I leave the house.

The second line of defense is having a reliable remedy to stop the itch before you scratch the bites into oblivion. Here are nine ways to stop mosquito bite itch with items you likely already have around the house.

Taylor Martin/CNET