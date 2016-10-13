5 privacy settings to change in Windows 10

Windows 10 is running on over 400 million devices, but it still has all sorts of privacy issues -- including mandatory diagnostic and usage data reporting to Microsoft, and a troubling amount of ads sprinkled throughout the platform.

Not all of Windows 10's problems can be fixed, but there are some things you can do to reclaim your privacy. Here are five privacy-related settings you can change for a less invasive and more secure Windows 10 experience.

Stop Cortana from getting to know you

In order for Cortana to be the best virtual personal assistant ever, she'll ask you early on if she can "get to know you" through the way you interact with your device -- namely, your speech, handwriting and typing patterns. The "getting to know you" feature also allows Windows 10 to collect other information about you, including your calendar, contacts, location and browsing history, according to Microsoft's privacy statement.

You can stop Cortana from "getting to know you." If you do this, you will not be able to use voice dictation to speak to Cortana, and all personal information that Cortana has collected will be cleared.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To turn this off, open the Settings menu and go to Speech, inking, & typing. Under Getting to know you, click Stop getting to know me. This will turn off dictation and will clear any collected information from your device. You can also clear your collected information from Cortana's settings menu, under Change what Cortana knows about me in the cloud.

Turn off your location

If you're using a mobile device, such as a tablet or a laptop, there are plenty of times when allowing Windows 10 and third-party apps to access your location is convenient. But that doesn't mean that you should leave your location switched on at all times. When your location is switched on, Windows 10 stores your device's location history for up to 24 hours and allows apps with location permission to access that data.

If you turn your location off, apps that use your location (such as the Maps app) will not be able to find you. However, you can manually set a default location that apps can use as a stand-in.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To turn off your location, open the Settings menu and go to Location . You can either turn off location for all users (under Location for this device is on > Change ), or you can turn off location services for your account (under Location service). In this menu, you can also clear your Location history , and allow certain apps to see (or not see) your exact location. Apps in the location list will have a note if they use location history data.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To quickly toggle your location services on and off, open the Action center; the Location switch will be in the quick settings (possibly below the break).

Stop syncing

There's a lot of syncing going on in Windows 10. If you sign in with a Microsoft account, your settings -- including passwords -- may be synced across other devices you sign into with the same account. Your notifications may also be synced across devices.

If you turn off syncing, your settings and passwords will not be synced across other devices when you sign in with your Microsoft account (so you'll need to do things like enter passwords in manually).

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To turn off settings syncing, open the Settings menu and go to Accounts > Sync your settings. You can either turn off all setting syncing at once, or you can toggle individual sync settings off.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To turn off notification syncing, open Cortana and go to Settings > Send notifications between devices. You can turn this off to turn off all notifications syncing, and you can also click Edit sync settings to manage your different signed-in devices.

Lock down your lock screen

The lock screen is the first thing anyone sees when they open up your device, and this screen can have a lot of information that you might not want strangers to access.

Here are three things you need to do to lock down your lock and log-in screens:

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

Make sure your notifications aren't appearing on the lock screen. Open the Settings menu and go to System > Notifications & actions and turn off Show notifications on the lock screen. The downside to turning this feature off is that you won't be able to see any notifications until you unlock your device.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

Turn off Cortana on the lock screen by opening Cortana and going to Settings > Use Cortana even when my device is locked. The downside to turning this feature off is that you won't be able to use Cortana while your device is locked.

You can also limit her scope on the lock screen (instead of turning her off completely) by unchecking the box next to Let Cortana access my calendar, email, messages and Power BI when my device is locked. This way, you'll still be able to ask Cortana to answer questions that don't reveal any personal information while your device is locked.

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

Hide your email address on the log-in screen by opening the Settings menu and going to Accounts > Sign-in options > Privacy. Turn off the toggle under Show account details (e.g. email address) on sign-in screen. There's pretty much no downside to turning this feature off, unless you really like seeing your email address.

Turn off your advertising ID

Each Microsoft account has a unique advertising ID that lets Microsoft collect information about you and deliver a personalized ad experience across platforms. If you sign into Windows 10 with a Microsoft account, those personalized ads will follow you onto your computer -- you'll see them in apps and possibly in the operating system itself (e.g., in the Start menu).

Enlarge Image Sarah Jacobsson Purewal/CNET

To turn these ads off in Windows 10, open the Settings menu and go to Privacy > General > Let apps use my advertising ID for experiences across apps (turning this off will reset your ID) and turn this off. You'll still see ads, but they won't be personalized to your tastes and preferences.

Turning this feature off will prevent personalized ads from popping up in your Windows 10 experience, but won't necessarily keep you from seeing personalized ads when you're using your Microsoft account on other platforms. To get rid of ads on other platforms, such as in browsers, head to Microsoft's advertising opt-out page.