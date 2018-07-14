Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's American League and National League will be facing off Tuesday in the MLB's All-Star game at Nationals Park in Washington.

Though the 89th annual game is scheduled for Tuesday, rosters for both teams will be picked during a Selection Show event Sunday. That's set to air on ESPN and stream online in the WatchESPN app or website at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. According to CBS Sports, the show will announce the starters for each team, and a final member of each roster will be picked by an online vote.

Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from subscriptions placed through services featured in this article.

The All-Star Game itself is scheduled to air on the Fox network as well as the Fox Sports app, starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Tuesday. Pregame coverage starts on the FS1 network at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), according to Fox.

You might be able to pick up the Fox network over an antenna, but if you don't have a cable subscription that includes ESPN and FS1, you can sign on to a variety of subscription services that provide access to these stations. Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV ($39.99 at Hulu), YouTube TV and FuboTV all include ESPN and FS1 in at least one of their packages (Note that in the case of Sling TV, you'll need to sign up for the combined Sling Orange and Blue package to get both).