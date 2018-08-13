Enter to win* the 65-inch flat screen of your dreams

Watching TV will never be the same for the winner of this sweepstakes!

CNET and CBS Sports have teamed up to give away a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV that weighs only 18 pounds and is a mere 3.85 mm thick. According to CNET's David Katzmaier, the "W7 OLED is like no TV you've ever seen."

Now Playing: Watch this: Incredible LG OLED TV hangs totally flush against the...

The TV comes with a special flush-mounting plate, the top of which screws into the wall as usual, while the bottom sticks to the wall with magnets. It also includes a speaker bar that handles Dolby Atmos, and it's flexible enough to impress your visitors by peeling it away slightly from the wall. But what is really going to blow your mind is how thin it is.

CNET has an LG W7 TV in our San Francisco smart home and when we worked on setting it up, we had a hard time finding it inside the box. Check out the specs of this ultrathin OLED and see how it looks all set up.

How can you be the lucky winner of this grand prize? You have to be a legal resident of the United States, Puerto Rico or Canada, agree to the official rules of this sweepstakes and fill out the form below. Once you've completed the form, you will unlock the different options to get extra entries by following CNET and CBS Sports across social media channels. And if you really, really need this TV in your life you can get five extra entries for each friend that signs up to the giveaway using the unique link you will get after registering.