Software Reviews

Windows Vista Home Basic is essentially warmed-over Windows XP, Windows XP SP3. If you're currently happy with Windows XP SP2, we see no compelling reason to upgrade. On the other hand, if you need a new computer right now, Windows Vista is stable enough for everyday use.
Despite some stability problems, Pinnacle Studio 9.0 is a remarkably powerful video editor and authoring app for both home and professional use.
Faster, easier to use, and more powerful than the previous version, Dreamweaver 8 is a worthy upgrade for professionals, but amateurs should stick with a less complicated app, such as HomeSite.
TurboTax 2008 is the most expensive tax app on the market, but it's also fast, complete, and straightforward. If finishing quickly is your goal, the extra cost is worth it. If you anticipate wanting live help support, look into TaxCut.
Nintendo's first phone game makes a few strange decisions, but it's mostly great stuff.
Microsoft Office Standard Edition 2003
Android 9.0 is already on some Android phones. Here's what you can expect when it comes to yours.
Valve's app for streaming games to TVs, phones and tablets does exactly that, but the "mobile" aspect doesn't make much as much sense when you're tethered to a location.
If you like the original Temple Run or enjoy running games, Temple Run 2 is an excellent sequel with tons of new content, beautiful graphics, and more heart-pounding escape game action.
SwiftKey is, quite simply, the best Android keyboard we've used.
More than just a news app, Yahoo stands out for its customization and search tools.
Its streaming video quality may not be perfect, but HBO Go for Android is still a must-have for anyone who already subscribes to HBO at home.
This award-winning game is an excellent port to iOS, bringing the creepy storyline loved by console gamers to the touch screen.
If you want to try a running game that's a little different from the rest in the genre, Running Dead is a good option, but be ready to grind through levels to make money for new weapons.
Nitro Pro 8 is a feature-packed PDF program with impressive performance and a dead-simple interface. And with its slim price tag, it is a fantastic option, even over the popular Adobe Acrobat.
If you are part of the target audience for the A Beautiful Mess Web site, this app might appeal to you, but if you're looking for a strong photo editor, you should look elsewhere.
With addition of 15-second video clips, Instagram is tough to beat for photo and video sharing with an enormous and lively community.
NOAA Hi-Def Radar is an excellent way to track storms, giving you a ton of useful information, but it's missing one important feature.