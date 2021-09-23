Your favorite pinball machine could soon have Achievements and a global scoreboard

Scorbit

One of the biggest dividing lines between the classic arcade experience and modern console gaming is the ability to compete with people all over the world. The arcade experience is decidedly in-person, it's only possible to see the accomplishments of the other people playing the same game you are playing by being there and seeing the recorded high scores on the machine. The folks at Scorbit want to make it possible for pinball machines to have the same kind of competitive online community you get with modern consoles.

Scorbit makes hardware designed to integrate with pinball machines from nearly every era to add functionality and provide the owner with useful information on income and usage. The technology allows users to share scores earned at their local machine with the whole world, making it possible to compete with more than just the people who live around you. The addition of Achievements makes it possible for major milestones within a pinball machine to be recorded in the same way you would earn them in Halo or Horizon: Zero Dawn. All a user has to do is install the Scorbit app, look for a local pinball

Achievements on the Scorbit platform will first roll out with Jersey Jack Pinball machines, starting with its Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory machine and eventually reaching its entire lineup. Any pinball owner can add Scorbit to their machine with relative ease according to Scorbit, with prices starting at $300 with discounts available when purchasing for multiple machines. Currently Scorbit has customers using this platform on pinball machines as old as 1970s, meaning it could soon be possible to compete online at your local arcade.

According to Scorbit, Achievements can be set up by game developers or venue owners or even operators. When an Achievement is set up, it is visible within the Scorbit app so you know what you're aiming for. As this feature rolls out to more pinball machines, it will become easier to challenge your friends and earn Achievements to show your superiority in the game.