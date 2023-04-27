You Might Not Have to Wait Much Longer for Apple's AR/VR Headset, Report Says

Apple's AR/VR headset is expected to debut at the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off June 5. A new report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News cites the Foxconn subsidiary GIS saying that Apple is in the "sprint stage" (translation) and the Reality Pro headset could also go on sale this summer.

The report, which was earlier spotted by Digital Trends, suggests the headset could launch "mere weeks" after WWDC 2023 begins.

After years of rumors, Apple's AR/VR headset finally seems likely to be unveiled at WWDC. The headset will launch with a ton of features as Apple tries to entice you to try its newest product, according to a report Sunday from Bloomberg.

For now, the rumored features lineup seems focused on everyday people, versus a more niche consumer demographic.

Apple's headset, which could cost around $3,000, will reportedly be able to run its existing iPad apps like Books, Camera, Contacts, Freeform and Mail with little to no extra work. It'll also work with "hundreds of thousands" of third-party iPad apps, according to Bloomberg. And you might be able to watch live sports, news and videos with immersive environments.

The headset, which would join a market that includes the PlayStation VR 2 and the Meta Quest 3, will reportedly have a large gaming focus, which could mean another platform for Apple Arcade games. It's also expected to have a wellness app with meditations and calming sounds. You could also get access to fitness services that allow you to work out while wearing the headset.

In addition, the device will reportedly include an external battery that the users can keep in their pocket and attach magnetically with a cable. The headset will also have a USB-C connector for data transfers.

The AR/VR headset will reportedly include advanced videoconferencing features for more interactive digital meetings. You'll also be able to use the Freeform app's collaboration tools to enhance your meetings, according to Bloomberg.

There's also reportedly a way to connect with the Mac to use the headset as an external monitor. And there will be different ways to operate the headset, via hand and eye control, Siri and other Apple devices, the report said.

CNET has contacted Apple for comment. We'll update this story when we hear back.