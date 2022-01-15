Yes, you can now order Girl Scout cookies on DoorDash. Here's how

Girl Scouts

Girl Scout cookies season has kicked off, and this year there's more than one way to get your favorite box of cookies. Instead of waiting for a Girl Scout booth to open in your neighborhood, you can order the cookies through DoorDash and get them delivered on the same day.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient and enjoyable ways to support their local troops," Shanna Prevé, DoorDash's vice president of strategic partnerships and business development, said in a press release.

We'll tell you how to DoorDash your cookies. Don't worry, if DoorDash doesn't deliver in your area or if no Girl Scout booths are set up, we'll tell you how to order online.

When can I start ordering Girl Scout cookies?

You can order online at any time between now and the end of the popular cookie-selling season. The Girl Scouts began selling their cookies on Jan. 11 this year and they're generally available through April. Although, it's possible the cookies could sell out in your area before that time.

If you're planning to DoorDash your cookies, that option may not be available in your area until February.

What flavors of cookies are available now?

The Girl Scouts have a variety of cookies you can choose from. Here's what they are.

Girl Scouts Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout S'mores

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Shortbread/Trefoils

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay

Toffee-tastic

How to order Girl Scout cookies on DoorDash

Don't want to leave your house or wait for your cookies to be shipped? You can order Girl Scout cookies on DoorDash to have them delivered on the same day. Note that this may not be available in your town yet, as it's only rolled out in select areas so far. It'll expand to more areas in February.

To check if it's available in your area, open the DoorDash app on your mobile phone and search for "Girl Scouts." If it doesn't return any results, check back in February to see if it's expanded to your town.

DoorDash doesn't deliver in my town. How else can I order?

If there are no DoorDash drivers where you live, you can order your Girl Scout Cookies online. You'll just visit the Girl Scouts website and enter your ZIP code. You can also select a troop to buy from. You'll be taken to the troop's domain where you'll select how many boxes of each cookie option you want.

Don't like cookies? You can still donate

If you're not a fan of cookies but still want to help out the Girl Scouts, you can donate. And it doesn't just have to be money you donate. For instance, in Kentucky, people can support the Girl Scout troops that were impacted by the tornadoes by either buying cookies or donating them. If you'd like to donate money, you can select which troop it goes to.

