Xbox Series X: Retheme Your Gaming Console With Starfield Wrap

Xbox is leaning into the Starfield game hype by bringing out a new wrap for the Xbox Series X that allows gamers to add customization to their console without having to buy a whole new unit, Microsoft said Monday.

Three new wraps, which retail for between $45 and $50, deliver "an option that's more affordable and more sustainable than purchasing a special edition or limited edition console," Microsoft said.

Because the Xbox Series X console wrap isn't a sticker, it can easily be folded around your console and removed. Microsoft said the exterior is wrapped in microfiber and has a "soft smooth white high-tech feel" secured "with a hook and loop enclosure." Unlike a vinyl skin, these wraps seem to be made of a thicker material and don't sit nearly as flush as a sticker would on the gaming console.

As well as Starfield, the wraps will also be available in arctic camo and mineral camo colorways. Already for Starfield, Microsoft has released a limited edition wireless controller and headset, both of which are sold out.

An example of the Xbox Series X console wrap, Starfield edition. Microsoft

The Starfield edition wrap will launch on Oct. 18, with the camo versions following on Nov. 10. You can preorder them now.

Microsoft isn't the first console manufacturer to offer gamers ways to customize their consoles. Sony released PS5 console covers early last year in a variety of different colors. Limited covers include a Spider-Man 2 variant as well as a LeBron James edition. While Sony hasn't given exact numbers on how well its console covers have sold, considering the company has sold over 40 million PS5 units, accessory sales are likely an important factor in PlayStation's overall earnings. It isn't surprising that Microsoft is offering its fans similar customization options.