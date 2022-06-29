Wondering Why Gmail Looks Different? New Design Rolls Out by Default

Google is taking the next step to move people over to Gmail's new layout, which brings together Gmail, Chat and Meet in one unified interface. Starting Tuesday, some people will see Gmail's new look by default, the company said in a blog post.

However, there remains an opt-out option in the settings menu for people who prefer classic Gmail. The new Gmail view is also available in quick settings for people who aren't automatically switched over, Google said.

Google began rolling out the new look for Gmail, which has more than 1.5 billion monthly users, back in February. The new design is meant to better integrate programs like Meet and Chat and make them more accessible on Gmail's main landing page.

Google didn't immediately respond to a question about when people won't be able to opt out of the new layout anymore.