Why I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It Yet)

The iPhone 15 isn't even official yet, but I already know I'll buy it when it comes out. I don't say that lightly. Even though I work at CNET and report on the newest gadgets, I don't upgrade my personal tech products very often. For example, I'm still using an iPhone 11 from 2019. But there are some iPhone 15 rumors that have me excited enough to confidently say I'll be getting the next iPhone whenever it comes out (hopefully at Apple's upcoming "Wonderlust" event). Of course, none of these predictions are confirmed, but I've still been having a lot of fun following them. Here are some of the ones I'm personally the most interested in.

USB-C finally coming to the iPhone?

A major rumor is that the iPhone 15 could replace the Lightning charging port with a USB-C port. A new charging port would mean having to buy things like a new aux cord or, at the very least, an adapter, which would be a little annoying. But I think a switch to USB-C would ultimately have a net positive effect. It would mean you could charge various devices -- your MacBook, your iPad, your friend's Android and more -- with the same cable. That sounds pretty sweet to me.

Buying an iPhone with USB-C would also "future proof" the purchase. Remember the classic 30-pin connectors? It took Apple only two years to fully transition to Lightning on mobile devices after first introducing it on the iPhone 5. So it likely won't take very long for Lightning to become outdated in the event USB-C comes to the iPhone.

Dynamic Island on all iPhone 15 models

I don't care what anyone else has to say about the Dynamic Island. I'm a fan. It's that little shape-shifting cutout at the top of the iPhone. I want it on my next phone because I like the idea of being able to see, for example, an incoming call without having it taking up the entire screen. The Dynamic Island is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models, but display analyst Ross Young predicts it's coming to the entire iPhone 15 lineup, not just the Pros. I'm excited about this rumor because if it's true, it means I wouldn't have to get a 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max to have the Dynamic Island. But it would also make it harder to decide between a Pro and non-Pro model.

Potential processor upgrades

Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get the A16 chip used in last year's 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max iPhones, while the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will get a new A17 chip. The A16 or rumored A17 chip would probably be a big step up from the A13 chip in my iPhone 11. They'd likely both offer benefits like faster performance, enhanced graphics and better battery life.

