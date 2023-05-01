The White House Wants to Know How AI Monitoring Is Affecting Your Work

The Biden administration reportedly wants to know if your job is using AI to track you. The White House will issue a memo on Monday asking workers from all industries to give information on how automated tools and artificial intelligence are affecting their workplace, Bloomberg reports.

The government is hoping input from the public will help guide it in regulating workplace practices that "in some cases, can also create serious risks to workers," deputies from the White House Domestic Policy Council and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy write in an upcoming blog post seen by Bloomberg.

The White House is reportedly concerned that such tracking can push workers to move too quickly and affect their mental well-being, which in turn poses significant safety risks to themselves and others. Additionally, using tools to monitor workers' conversations could make it difficult for them to organize, while other tracking tools might lead to discrimination in pay.

Amazon has long been at the forefront of using technology to track its warehouse workers, but the practice has expanded to other industries including trucking, nursing, fast food and more. Amid a surge of new AI tools and services released since the start of this year, experts have raised concerns about potential risks to society.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.