Walmart wants to hire a digital, cryptocurrency product lead

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Retail giant Walmart is looking to hire a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead, according to a new career listing on its website. If you're hired, you'll be responsible for developing a digital currency strategy and product road map, according to the listing.

Applicants will be in charge of Walmart's digital currency strategy, identifying customer needs, partnering with other leaders in product, technology and design, producing a roadmap for the project, as well as identifying crypto related investment and partnership opportunities.

The job opening could mean that Walmart is looking to expand its payment options by adding digital currency. CNET reached out to Walmart for more information.