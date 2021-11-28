Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 sale: The best deals that are already live

Deal Savings Price









Black Friday is a rolling event these days, and that means some of the best deals at Walmart's are still going strong. While Black Friday is officially over, some of those deals have rolled on to be a part of the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. If you're late to the game, you can still find major price drops and bargains this Sunday, including discounts on toys, computers, TVs, kitchen gear, smartwatches, headphones and more. The deals come flying in and out daily -- sometimes hourly -- so we're keeping tabs on the best and biggest sales at Walmart happening now.

Unlike other retailers, Walmart advertised stock for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. That restock took place earlier this week for Walmart Plus members and lasted for a few hours -- surprisingly long for the red-hot consoles. We don't know if there'll be another one, but you'll want to sign up for a if you want a chance at getting one on Cyber Monday.

Walmart is also offering its Walmart Plus subscribers exclusive early access to many deals, making it easier to buy things before they sell out.

Walmart: Latest Cyber Monday deals

Here are the best new Cyber Monday deals we're seeing as of Sunday:

We've seen great deals from Walmart for the better part of November, and there are still a few more that are worth getting excited about. Without any further ado, here are all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've come across so far.

Walmart Cyber Monday TV Deals

There are a bunch of TVs on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday. One of Walmart's early Black Friday deals was a 55-inch TV for just $228, and while that's not back in stock yet, there are still some other options worth checking out right now. Below are some of our favorite TV deals at Walmart.

A big change for Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals is that we aren't seeing the $100 doorbusters as we have in previous years. Some of this is due to chip shortages and some of it is due to component cost increases over the past year or so. There are still some great deals to be had, but only if you're willing to part with a little more of your hard-earned money.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 50-inch TCL TV features a 4K QLED display and runs Roku's Smart TV operating system for quick and easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps. TCL added full-array local dimming to the 5-Series last year, along with quantum dot color, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and more.

More Black Friday TV deals at Walmart:

And a Cyber Monday streaming stick deal at Walmart:

Walmart Cyber Monday PC Deals

Whether you're looking for a new gaming PC or want something for casual web browsing, Walmart has you covered. There are a bunch of Windows-based laptops on sale for Cyber Monday, as well as a few different Chromebook options to consider. A lot of what's on sale here is best suited for casual web browsing, document creation, social media interacting and not so well for resource intensive tasks like gaming and video editing.

You can save too on keyboards, mice and other PC accessories to upgrade your setup this Black Friday if you aren't in the market for a whole new system.

Walmart This 11.6-inch 2-in1 laptop has a touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and comes in a few different colors. Some of the colors are already selling out, though, so you'll want to act quick if you are interested. This is a great PC for casual web browsing, video calls with family, document creation and more.

More great Cyber Monday PC deals at Walmart:

Some really good Cyber Monday Chromebook deals at Walmart:

And some excellent Cyber Monday PC accessory deals at Walmart:

Walmart Cyber Monday Toy Deals

If you're looking for gifts for friends, family and maybe even to donate, toys are always a great option. Walmart has a bunch of Black Friday toy deals that range from Lego bricks to Play-Doh, kids' bikes, Barbies and everything in between. Some of these are perfect for stocking stuffers and others are nice standalone gifts, especially for those who you think already have everything.

Lego This 1,500-piece set includes a variety of bricks and animals that can be used to build whatever you come up with in your head. There's no right or wrong way to build with these, which means you can play with them for hours on end without getting bored.

Walmart Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Walmart has had two of the best headphone deals to date with $89 AirPods earlier this month and $159 AirPods Pro. In addition to having some of the best AirPods deals available, Walmart also has hefty discounts on some of our other favorite headphones.

These discounts come in at a variety of price points and styles, so whether you want something cheap, something wired, blue headphones, red headphones or even pink ones, Walmart's Black Friday headphone deals have you covered.

David Carnoy/CNET The Beats Studio Buds are a great alternative to those who want the same features as Apple's AirPods but something different. They are compact truly wireless headphones that offer noise cancelation, a transparency mode, and more.

Leading up to Black Friday, Apple's AirPods Pro have been ping-ponging between $170 and $200. However, right now, the new model -- with the MagSafe case -- is available for $159 at Walmart, a new all-time low.

More great Cyber Monday headphone deals at Walmart:

Walmart Cyber Monday Wearable Deals

Fitness trackers and smartwatches are practically ubiquitous, and there are a bunch of them to try and sort through. You'll see some pretty enticing deals this year, with super low prices, but you need to be careful what you're buying. For example, while the , it's not worth buying in 2021 -- you're better off spending a little extra to get the Apple Watch SE instead.

Fitbit Fitbit's Inspire 2 is a great fitness tracker that offers a bunch of features without breaking the bank. It comes in a few different colors, but some of them are already selling out so you'll want to act quick to grab one if interested.

More Walmart Cyber Monday wearable deals:

Walmart Cyber Monday Home Deals

You can always use something new for around your house, whether it's a vacuum, new pots, lights or even some luggage to get you out of the house. Walmart's Cyber Monday deals have you covered on all of this and so much more. These discounts may not be on flashy new tech or cool gadgets, but sometimes the best thing to get a discount on is things that you need or use every day.

Eufy You don't always need your large vacuum to clean up messes around your house or in your car, and that's where this portable cordless handheld vacuum really comes in handy. It offers USB charging and lasts for up to 13 minutes per charge when using it at max suction.

More Walmart Cyber Monday home deals:

Will Walmart have PS5 and Xbox Series X for Cyber Monday?

Walmart's Black Friday sales ad did show that the retailer would have a restock of both new consoles this week, but that happened on Monday, Nov. 22. At this time it's unclear as to whether or not we will see a second wave of inventory on Cyber Monday. Be sure to stay tuned to CNET for more information as it's made available.

Are Walmart stores open on Thanksgiving?

This year, the retailer has announced that all of its stores across the country will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Normally, Walmart stores are open on Thanksgiving, but the company decided that following a rough year due to COVID-19 that it would give all employees the day off to enjoy with their family and friends.

Is the Walmart Black Friday ad available?

Yes, the whole is available online for you to check out. Be sure to give the whole ad a look and plan out what you're interested in buying so that you don't miss any of the great Walmart Black Friday deals available.