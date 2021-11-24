Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: Here are the best sales available today

Rob Rodriguez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Walmart's official Black Friday sale started on Monday, Nov. 22 and offers discounts on thousands of items across the retailers online store. We've seen Black Friday Walmart deals for a few weeks already as part of the retailer's early Black Friday discounts, but some of those deals have ended and the discounts are gone. Most of Walmart's biggest deals are happening right now, though there are a few more to look forward to that will kick off late on Thursday and run into Friday.

Unlike most other retailers, Walmart advertised stock for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. That restock event took place earlier this week for Walmart Plus members and lasted for a few hours -- surprisingly long for those red-hot consoles. It's unknown if there will be another one, but what is known at this time is that you will want to sign up for a now if you want a chance at getting one this Black Friday.

Walmart is offering its Walmart Plus subscribers exclusive early access to various deals, making it easier to buy things before they sell out.

Walmart Black Friday deals at a glance





















We've seen great deals from Walmart for the better part of November, and there are still a few more coming that are worth getting excited about. Without any further ado, here are all of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've come across so far. This page was last updated Wednesday, Nov. 24 with new deals and pricing.

Walmart Black Friday TV Deals

There are a bunch of TVs on sale at Walmart for Black Friday. One of Walmart's early Black Friday deals was a 55-inch TV for just $228, and while that's not back in stock yet, there are still some other options worth checking out right now. Below are some of our favorite TV deals at Walmart.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 50-inch TCL TV features a 4K QLED display and runs Roku's Smart TV operating system for quick and easy access to all of your favorite streaming apps. TCL added full-array local dimming to the 5-Series last year, along with quantum dot color, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and more.

More Black Friday TV deals at Walmart:

(save $30)

(save $50)

(save $70)

(save $703)

And a couple of Black Friday streaming stick deals at Walmart:

(save $15)

(save $20)

Walmart Black Friday PC Deals

Whether you're looking for a new gaming PC or want something for casual web browsing, Walmart has you covered. There are a bunch of Windows-based laptops on sale right now for Black Friday, as well as a few different Chromebook options to consider. You can save too on keyboards, mice and other PC accessories to upgrade your setup this Black Friday.

Walmart This 11.6-inch 2-in1 laptop has a touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and comes in a few different colors. Some of the colors are already selling out, though, so you'll want to act quick if you are interested. This is a great PC for casual web browsing, video calls with family, document creation and more.

More great PC deals at Walmart:

(save $200)

(Save $300)

(save $210)

(save $180)

(save $200)

(save $250)

Some really good Chromebook deals at Walmart:

(save $100)

: $249 (save $50)

(save $70)

(save $70)

And some excellent PC accessory deals at Walmart:

(save $71)

(Save $90)

(save $16)

Walmart Black Friday Toy Deals

If you're looking for gifts for friends, family and maybe even to donate, toys are always a great option. Walmart has a bunch of Black Friday toy deals that range from Lego bricks to Play-Doh, kids' bikes, Barbies and everything in between.

Lego This 1,500-piece set includes a variety of bricks and animals that can be used to build whatever you come up with in your head. There's no right or wrong way to build with these, which means you can play with them for hours on end without getting bored.

More Black Friday Walmart toy deals:









Walmart Black Friday Headphone Deals

Walmart has had two of the best headphone deals to date with $89 AirPods earlier this month and $159 AirPods Pro that are available now. In addition to having some of the best AirPods deals available, Walmart also has hefty discounts on some of our other favorite headphones.

Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday 2020. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $180 and $200. Right now, the new model -- with the MagSafe case -- is available for $159 at Walmart and Amazon, a new all-time low.

More great Black Friday headphone deals at Walmart:

(save $30)

(save $5)

(save $50)

(save $100)

(save $50)

Walmart Black Friday Wearable Deals

Fitness trackers and smartwatches are practically ubiquitous, and there are a bunch of them to try and sort through. You'll see some pretty enticing deals this year, with super low prices, but you need to be careful what you're buying. For example, while the , it's not worth buying in 2021 -- you're better off spending a little extra to get the Apple Watch SE instead.

Fitbit Fitbit's Inspire 2 is a great fitness tracker that offers a bunch of features without breaking the bank. It comes in a few different colors, but some of them are already selling out so you'll want to act quick to grab one if interested.

More Walmart Black Friday wearable deals:

(save $81)

(save $50)

(save $50)

(save $81)

(save $50)

Walmart Black Friday Home Deals

You can always use something new for around your house, whether it's a vacuum, new pots, lights or even some luggage to get you out of the house. Walmart's Black Friday deals have you covered on all of this and so much more.

Eufy You don't always need your large vacuum to clean up messes around your house or in your car, and that's where this portable cordless handheld vacuum really comes in handy. It offers USB charging and lasts for up to 13 minutes per charge when using it at max suction.

More Walmart Black Friday home deals:

(save $24)

(save $150)

(save $15)

(save $75)

(save $8)

Will Walmart have PS5 and Xbox Series X for Black Friday?

Walmart's Black Friday sales ad did show that the retailer would have a restock of both new consoles this week, but that happened on Monday, Nov. 22. At this time it's unclear as to whether or not we will see a second wave of inventory on or before Black Friday. GameStop has hinted that on Thanksgiving evening it will have in-store PS5 availability, which may be an indicator that Black Friday will bring more opportunities to buy the consoles. Be sure to stay tuned to CNET for more information as it's made available.

Are Walmart stores open on Thanksgiving?

This year, the retailer has announced that all of its stores across the country will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Normally, Walmart stores are open on Thanksgiving, but the company decided that following a rough year due to COVID-19 that it would give all employees the day off to enjoy with their family and friends.

Is the Walmart Black Friday ad available yet?

Yes, the whole is available online for you to check out. Many of the deals from the ad are available to buy right now, though some of them won't drop until Thursday and Friday of this week. Be sure to give the whole ad a look and plan out what you're interested in buying so that you don't miss any of the great Walmart Black Friday deals that become available.