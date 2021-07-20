Verizon teams with Google to add support for RCS messaging

CNET

Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is Google's answer to Apple's iMessage, but not every Android user has access to it. Starting next year, Verizon customers will be able to make use of the enhanced texting option on their Android phones, the company said Tuesday.

"Our customers depend on us to provide a reliable, advanced and simple messaging platform to stay in touch with the people that matter the most in their lives," Ronan Dunne, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a press release. "By working with Google, Verizon will offer our Android users a robust messaging experience that allows them to engage with loved ones, brands and businesses in new and innovative ways."

RCS works on Google Messages and provides features such as sending and receiving high-resolution photos and videos, texting over Wi-Fi and read receipts.

Starting next year, Verizon Android devices will come preloaded with Google Messages. T-Mobile and AT&T already announced their support for RCS on their networks earlier this year.