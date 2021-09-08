US government forms committee to advise on AI competitiveness, ethics

James Martin/CNET

It's no surprise that artificial intelligence is the future. So much so that the Department of Commerce is forming the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee to focus on a range of issues related to AI.

The department made a formal announcement on Wednesday. The newly formed team will advise President Joe Biden and federal agencies on AI research and developments. They will also advise AI systems that are best for public and private working sectors.

Secretary Gina Raimondo commented on the announcement, "AI presents an enormous opportunity to tackle the biggest issues of our time, strengthen our technological competitiveness, and be an engine for growth in nearly every sector of the economy." Raimondo added that the team must be wise in facing the challenges of AI.

Committee members may serve up to two three-year terms. There is one caveat -- registered federal lobbyists may not apply for the committee.

