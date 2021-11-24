Twitter now labels 'good bots'

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter is trying to make it easier for you to differentiate between bots and humans. The social media service introduced a new feature that will allow profiles to identify as a bot or an automated account, which started rolling out in late October. The label will appear on both the bot's profile and individual tweets, and will link you to the bot developer's official Twitter account.

Bots such as these often provide useful and important information -- like when an earthquake strikes -- or simply help out, whether you're trying to download a video or be reminded of a tweet later on. There's even a bot that constantly tweets out words from The New York Times that the newspaper has never printed before.

This new feature won't do much to prevent harmful bots from spreading spam or misinformation on your timeline, however.

"Unfortunately, not all of them are like that, and with the help of a forensic team of investigators, machine learning is helping us sniff out the bad bots," Twitter Safety added in a tweet. "When it comes to bad (spammy, deceitful) bots, we're focused on what IMPACT they have on conversations & working on mitigating that impact."

Twitter has been under fire in the past for its rampant bot problem. In 2016, the US government and law enforcement agencies investigated Russia's use of bots to spread misinformation on Twitter during the US presidential election that year.