Triple header of weekend deals: Acer laptop sale, Sunbasket savings and an amazing $35 speaker

The weekend has arrived, and with it, some solid bargains. We've found a solid sale on Acer laptops at Amazon, a great deal on one of our favorite mini speakers and a terrific offer on Sunbasket, our top-ranked meal subscription kit (and a personal favorite of mine).
Through Oct. 24, the StormBox Micro is just $35 if you clip the 15% off coupon on its Amazon product page and then add code MFVFPPR8 at checkout. That matches its all-time low price. It has more bass and fuller sound than most tiny Bluetooth speakers. It's also fully waterproof (IP67 rating) and can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. Read our Stormbox Micro review
Amazon is offering a solid sale on a trio of Acer laptops this weekend, including this 14-inch Core i7 model for $635, down from $850.
Sunbasket landed at the No. 1 spot on our best meal kits of 2021 ranking. Sunbasket meals usually break down to about $10 or $11 per serving depending on your plan, but sign up using special code CNET100 and you'll save $100 across your first four deliveries, plus free shipping and four free gifts. This deal is good through Oct. 31.