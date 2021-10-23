Prop gun kills one on set of Alec Baldwin movie iPod at 20: Inventor looks back Moderna booster approved Ryan Gosling could play Ken in upcoming Barbie movie Uncharted movie trailer PS5 restock tracker
Triple header of weekend deals: Acer laptop sale, Sunbasket savings and an amazing $35 speaker

Happy Saturday. Here are three deals worth your time.

The weekend has arrived, and with it, some solid bargains. We've found a solid sale on Acer laptops at Amazon, a great deal on one of our favorite mini speakers and a terrific offer on Sunbasket, our top-ranked meal subscription kit (and a personal favorite of mine).

Tribit StormBox Micro wireless speaker: $35

Save $15 with code MFVFPPR8
Through Oct. 24, the StormBox Micro is just $35 if you clip the 15% off coupon on its Amazon product page and then add code MFVFPPR8 at checkout. That matches its all-time low price. It has more bass and fuller sound than most tiny Bluetooth speakers. It's also fully waterproof (IP67 rating) and can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. Read our Stormbox Micro review

$35 at Amazon

Acer laptop sale at Amazon

Up to 25% off
Amazon is offering a solid sale on a trio of Acer laptops this weekend, including this 14-inch Core i7 model for $635, down from $850.

$635 at Amazon

Sunbasket meal kit subscription

Save $100 and get four free gifts with code CNET100
Sunbasket

Sunbasket landed at the No. 1 spot on our best meal kits of 2021 ranking. Sunbasket meals usually break down to about $10 or $11 per serving depending on your plan, but sign up using special code CNET100 and you'll save $100 across your first four deliveries, plus free shipping and four free gifts. This deal is good through Oct. 31.

See at Sunbasket