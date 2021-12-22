Treat yourself to this 55-inch Fire TV for $300 today and get a free Echo Dot

If you haven't taken advantage of one of the other great TV deals we saw during Black Friday or the lead up to the holidays, you have another chance. Best Buy, as part of its daily deals, is today, which is a discount of around $250 from its regular list price. To sweeten the deal a bit more, Best Buy is also tossing in a few extras at no cost to you.

In addition to the TV for $300, you get a free Echo Dot, 30 days of FuboTV and 3 months of Apple TV Plus for free. This is a great way to be able to try new services and watch new content without having to pay for it.

The Insignia F30 series runs Amazon's Fire TV OS which gives you quick and easy access to tons of other streaming applications as well. It's a 4K TV that has HDR, HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC along with AirPlay support and so much more. There are three HDMI ports in total, making it easy to connect any video game consoles you may want, a sound bar, DVD player or whatever else you use regularly.

Best Buy has a larger 24-hour flash sale happening right now as well with deals on tons of other electronics, including Fitbit, Nest Wifi and more.