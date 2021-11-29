This Cyber Monday deal is so good that you'll make money from it

Chamberlain

I already know what you're thinking: a "deal" that makes you money? There has to be a catch, right? Don't worry, we will break down all the details on how purchasing this could end up earning you some money. The MyQ smart garage controller is an add-on accessory for your current garage door opener, and right now it's marked down to just $17. It normally sells for around $30 and this is the lowest price that this has ever sold for.

The MyQ smart garage controller is said to be "universal" and should work on just about every garage door that has an opener that was made in 1993 or later. Some garage door openers need additional equipment or are a bit harder configure, so be sure to check out the before making your purchase.

So, how does buying one of these earn you $13? It's pretty simple actually. Amazon is offering customers who purchase the MyQ smart garage controller and then use its Key In-Garage Delivery service for the first time a $30 credit. The credit can be used on your first in-garage delivery by using code KEY30 at checkout and having the delivery driver put the package in your garage. The cost of the accessory is $17, and Amazon's giving you $30 use it, meaning you come out $13 ahead. While it's not cold hard cash in your hands, it's still money that's easy to spend on Amazon

Amazon's Key In-Garage service is not available in all areas, so be sure to check out all the information and make sure it's right for you at .