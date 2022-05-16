The Narwal T10 is the robo-vac and mopper that every house needs.

Robot vacuums aren't just toys for tech geeks and futurists anymore. They aren't just novelties for well-to-do homeowners either. The self-running, self-governing robo vac has grown up, and consumers of all types are taking notice — and realizing that you can leave this vital house-cleaning task entirely up to a robot and still get a spotless floor. The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is estimated to reach 60.9 million units in annual sales by 2027, a cleaning market worth about $2.5 billion.

Of course, the true mark of the ultimate robot housekeeper isn't just cleaning carpets — it needs to clean hard-surface flooring, too. The Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop is a 2-in-1 unit that covers all bases, keeping every hard-surface floor in a home spotless, all while balancing an amazingly quiet performance with ruthless efficiency and self-cleaning functionality.

The T10's most impressive feature is its tremendous mopping ability, deploying triangular mop pads that rotate three times per second with up to the equivalent of 4.5 pounds of pressure and covering more floor space for dramatically increased cleaning efficiency, especially in hard-to-reach corners. The Narwal T10 even handles its own cleanup, stopping back at its home station during its routine to self-rinse its microfiber mops, dry itself, and then finish cleaning.

The T10 sports a pair of wickedly powerful scrubbing pads, spinning at an impressive 180 RPM, allowing those brushes to get in for a seriously deep clean on hardwood, linoleum, and other non-carpeted surfaces — even in hard-to-reach spots like pesky corners. It's a powerhouse machine that means business, producing a formidable 1800pa suction, equipped with a reusable HEPA 10 filter that effectively traps dust, pet fur, dirt, and allergens for quick disposal.

All that power doesn't mean a lot if a unit can't be relied on to hit every square inch of floor surface, so the WiFi-connected T10 is also packed with LiDar navigation sensors to power its Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology. The unit intelligently maps your living area, devises a customized cleaning pattern, then locks that path into its memory as it methodically zig-zags across that route each time out.

Fully loaded with smart features like personalized no-go zones and area-specific vacuum suction and mop moisture level optimization, the T10 is also ultra-unobtrusive. Unlike units that rumble and whir like you're on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the T10 is shockingly quiet, never rising over 65db, which is about the noise level of an average conversation.

"The navigation is well designed. The machine covered all the corners, it also has the best ability to adapt to different terrains and navigate around different obstacles at home and won't be stuck somewhere.," enthusiastic fan Stacy said on Amazon, where the T10 holds a solid 4.1-star rating out of 5 stars from more than 440 customer reviews. "It freed up so much of my time I used to spent cleaning the whole place.'"

You can check out the power of the Narwal T10 Robot Vacuum and Mop for yourself and enjoy a $150 savings off the price of this plucky home cleanup robot.

Prices are subject to change.