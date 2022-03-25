The First Google Fiber Workers Have Unionized

Jason Hiner/CBS Interactive

Google Fiber contractors in Missouri have become the first non-employees involved with the company to unionize. They signed up with the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) on Friday, the umbrella union representing employees of Google's parent company.

The workers who unionized work for BDS Connected Solutions, a staffing company in Kansas City, Missouri that lends its contracted employees to deploy Google Fiber. They voted in favor of unionizing with the AWU, which has been vocal about including both salaried employees at Google and the temporary, vendor and contract workers working indirectly for the tech giant, like those unionizing today.

WE WON!!!!!



This group of @googlefiber contract workers with @BDSConnected in Kansas City, MO overwhelmingly voted UNION YES.



They are the FIRST unionized Google Fiber workers & @AlphabetWorkers's FIRST official bargaining unit. pic.twitter.com/FGEk8G8lp9 — Alphabet Workers Union (AWU-CWA) (@AlphabetWorkers) March 25, 2022

The unionization effort was recognized by the National Labor Relations Board, according to Wired, and the unit will cover 10 employees. The new union will bargain with its employer, BDS Solutions, and not Google, according to a Google spokesperson.

"We have many contracts with both unionized and non-union suppliers, and respect their employees' right to choose whether or not to join a union. The decision of these contractors to join the Communications Workers of America is a matter between the workers and their employer, BDS Solutions Group," a Google spokesperson told CNET over email.

