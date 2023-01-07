The CES 2023 Products You Can Actually Buy This Year

CES, the world's biggest consumer electronics show, is a key hub for the new technology we're likely to see in the coming years. The show always brings with it teasers, futuristic concepts and jaw-dropping tech that's still a few years off, like Aska's flying car.
While some of the show's products may sadly never see the light of day, a small number of products from CES 2023 are available to either preorder or buy almost immediately. Others are coming later in 2023 with undisclosed ship dates. Here are some of the products available for preorder or to buy right now as well as a few products arriving later this year to get excited about.
The Ring Car Cam that was announced two years ago is now available for preorder. Though it is a little pricier than most dashcams, it does have some excellent added features that make it stand out. The cam can be made to record a short video by saying, "Alexa, record," which will record both the front-facing and cabin-facing cameras, including sound.
The Car Cam can also act as a car alarm when the vehicle is not in motion, alerting you to large movements in and around the vehicle. You can even use your voice to speak to the person in the car from your Ring app. The preorder price is $200, rising to $250 as the standard retail price. Shipping is expected to start in February.
Snapmaker is best known for its 3-in-1 manufacturing machines that incorporate 3D printers, laser cutters and CNC machines but the J1 is the company's first standalone 3D printer. The quality that you expect from a Snapmaker machine is visible in the sleek, futuristic design of the J1, complete with acrylic doors and a removable aluminum top.
The J1 3D printer is an IDEX machine. That means it has two printheads that can run independently or together to let you print two models at the same time or one model with multiple materials. It is fast too, made even faster when you use the mirror option and print two of the same model at the same time.
Unistellar announced a new model in its line of smart digital telescopes at CES on Tuesday, the $2,499 Equinox 2, that will begin shipping in March. Thanks to image sensor and software updates, it can take better photos of stars, galaxies, nebulae and other astronomical objects than its predecessor.
Compared with the first-generation Equinox, the new model increases sensor resolution from 4.9 megapixels to 6.2 megapixels, takes better planet photos and offers a wider field of view, said Franck Marchis, Unistellar's chief scientific officer and an exoplanet astronomer at the SETI Institute.
After a false start as an RTX 4080 variant, Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU at CES. It's aimed at gamers looking for maxed-out 1440p and creatives who need the boost Nvidia's Ada architecture could bring, but who won't lay out the big bucks the higher-end RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 command. And based on the Asus TUF GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC version I tested, it triumphs within its price range.
While pet buttons are nothing new, FluentPet's latest model has a helpful app that lets you record your own responses to the buttons your pet pushes. It also has a large speaker in one hex tile rather than a small low-quality one in each button. This should make it much easier to understand what your pet wants. The new connect system works with FluentPet's older system too, so you can expand your network easily.
FluentPet Connect is ready for preorder now, with shipping starting in late February.
CES 2023 has a lot to offer, and while we continue to hunt down different products from technological wonders to the latest in accessible game controllers we will update this list with those products available for you right now. I really like the Snapmaker J1 -- after all, I'm the 3D printing guy here at CNET -- but the Ring Car Cam is a product that I can see myself using on a daily basis. And I think my dog, Indiana Bones, could benefit from the FluentPet system.
More CES products slated for 2023 release
Release dates are subject to change, but here are some of the other notable CES 2023 products that are currently listed for 2023 availability.
TVs
- TCL Google TVs: Designed for smoother gaming with brighter LED and mini-LED backlights, these new TCL TVs run on the Google TV smart system.
- Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs: Coming this spring, Roku is introducing its first ever smart TV to simplify your streaming. Roku Select TVs include a voice remote with push-to-command controls, while Roku Plus Series TVs come with a Roku Voice Remote Pro, which offers hands-free voice controls. The TVs start at $119 to $999 for HD and 4K models ranging from 24 to 75 inches.
- Govee Gaming Box: Govee introduced its AI Gaming Sync Box Kit that rivals the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. The Govee gaming box will be available to buy sometime this year.
PCs and laptops
- Alienware gaming laptops: This collection of four powerful gaming laptops will start at $1,799 and start to ship this winter.
- Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad: The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is available to ship in April with prices starting at $1,649, while the 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5/5i is available in May and retails for $650 for AMD models and $750 for Intel.
- HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook and Laptop: Mainstream tech users will find these Chromebooks uber convenient and approachable to those who aren't tech wizzes. HP says that the Dragonfly Pros will ship sometime in the spring.
- Razer 18-inch Blade laptops: Razer has taken its 17-inch Blade and upgraded it with an 18-inch laptop that includes the newest tech, like the 13th gen Intel Core i9 HX chips and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series mobile graphics. Expect a ship date for these laptops in the first quarter of 2023.
Displays
- Dell UltraSharp 32 monitor: With 6K resolution and a 4K webcam, this Dell work monitor will show off everything in its best light when it ships by the end of June.
- Samsung Odyssey displays: You'll want a lot of desk real estate for this one. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor will curve around 57 inches when it ships later this year.
- Samsung ViewFinity S9: Samsung's new display offers "professional level display performance" and will ship early this year. The ViewFinity S9 has a matte screen, supports HDR, offers HDMI and DisplayPort connections alongside USB-C/Thunderbolt 4.
Smart home products
- Samsung SmartThings: Coming in February, this wireless fast charging station is coupled with a Matter smart home hub and promises to help you manage your Matter-compatible smart home gadgets.
- Withings U-Scan toilet sensor: This sensor from Withings will attach to your toilet bowl and analyze your urine each day you use it, tracking your nutrition and metabolic information and menstrual cycles.
- Bird Buddy's Hummingbird Feeder: Capture those flittering hummingbirds in action near your bird feeder thanks to Bird Buddy's newest smart feeder. The feeder captures photos and videos and will be shipped sometime in 2023.
- Schneider Home: This smart home energy management system wants to help you save on energy use in 2023 by creating a streamlined way to manage your utilities. The Schneider Home system comes with a backup battery, a solar inverter, smart electrical panel, electric vehicle charger and smart light switches and sockets. The system will become available throughout 2023.
Mobile and accessories
- Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition: This Hybrid Wellness Edition watch displays your heart rate data, offers up a two-week battery life and syncs with both iPhone and Android watches through the Fossil app.The watch launches Thursday for $229.
- OtterBox OtterGrip Case: OtterBox's newest phone case comes with an integrated grip that retracts back for easy MagSafe-car-mounting or while using a MagSafe charging stand. The OtterGrip Symmetry Series case ships in February and is available for all iPhone 14 models as well as the baseline iPhone 13.
- HP HyperX Keycaps: HyperX announced the release of 3D printed add ons produced on HP's industrial color printers. Adorn your headsets with animal ears or dress up your keyboard with little animals. The limited-production releases will begin with the first release of a Cozy Cat keycap, available for $20 from HyperX in January. Keep an eye our for additional designs throughout the year.
- JBL Tour Pro 2: JBL, which is owned by Samsung, is releasing the new flagship earbud model that is noise-cancelling, splash-proof and a battery life that offers up 10 hours of battery life with 30 hours in the case. The earbuds retail for $250 and are available this spring.
Wellness and health
- Symbodi Mountable Massage Gun: The first mountable massage gun of its kind, this Symbodi Vertigun targets all those tense and tough-to-reach spots. The gun is available to preorder now and will be available on Amazon later this year.
- Acer's Bike Desk: Burn some calories while sitting at your desk with Acer's eKinekt BD 3 bike desk. Pedaling on the bike powers the charge of your devices plugged into the desk. The desk is available this June.
- Valencell's Fingertip Blood Pressure Monitor: Valencell's "cuffless" fingertip blood pressure monitor still is awaiting FDA approval, so it isn't expected to be available until later in 2023.
- Movano Evie Ring: Movano's new wellness ring intends to be more cost-effective than its rival Oura Ring and hone in on female health with data on ovulation and menstrual symptoms. The ring arrives April 2023.