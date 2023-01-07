The CES 2023 Products You Can Actually Buy This Year

CES, the world's biggest consumer electronics show, is a key hub for the new technology we're likely to see in the coming years. The show always brings with it teasers, futuristic concepts and jaw-dropping tech that's still a few years off, like Aska's flying car.

While some of the show's products may sadly never see the light of day, a small number of products from CES 2023 are available to either preorder or buy almost immediately. Others are coming later in 2023 with undisclosed ship dates. Here are some of the products available for preorder or to buy right now as well as a few products arriving later this year to get excited about.

Ring The Ring Car Cam that was announced two years ago is now available for preorder. Though it is a little pricier than most dashcams, it does have some excellent added features that make it stand out. The cam can be made to record a short video by saying, "Alexa, record," which will record both the front-facing and cabin-facing cameras, including sound. The Car Cam can also act as a car alarm when the vehicle is not in motion, alerting you to large movements in and around the vehicle. You can even use your voice to speak to the person in the car from your Ring app. The preorder price is $200, rising to $250 as the standard retail price. Shipping is expected to start in February. -- Ry Crist Read more: Ring's Newest Camera Wants a Seat in Your Car in 2023 You're receiving price alerts for Introducing Ring Car Cam – Dash cam with dual-facing HD cameras, Live View, Two-Way Talk, and motion detection

Snapmaker Snapmaker is best known for its 3-in-1 manufacturing machines that incorporate 3D printers, laser cutters and CNC machines but the J1 is the company's first standalone 3D printer. The quality that you expect from a Snapmaker machine is visible in the sleek, futuristic design of the J1, complete with acrylic doors and a removable aluminum top. The J1 3D printer is an IDEX machine. That means it has two printheads that can run independently or together to let you print two models at the same time or one model with multiple materials. It is fast too, made even faster when you use the mirror option and print two of the same model at the same time. -- James Bricknell

Unistellar Unistellar announced a new model in its line of smart digital telescopes at CES on Tuesday, the $2,499 Equinox 2, that will begin shipping in March. Thanks to image sensor and software updates, it can take better photos of stars, galaxies, nebulae and other astronomical objects than its predecessor. Compared with the first-generation Equinox, the new model increases sensor resolution from 4.9 megapixels to 6.2 megapixels, takes better planet photos and offers a wider field of view, said Franck Marchis, Unistellar's chief scientific officer and an exoplanet astronomer at the SETI Institute. -- Stephen Shankland Read more: New Digital Telescope Takes Higher-Resolution Photos of the Heavens

Gigabyte After a false start as an RTX 4080 variant, Nvidia launched the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU at CES. It's aimed at gamers looking for maxed-out 1440p and creatives who need the boost Nvidia's Ada architecture could bring, but who won't lay out the big bucks the higher-end RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 command. And based on the Asus TUF GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC version I tested, it triumphs within its price range. -- Lori Grunin Read more: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review: A 1440p Champ That's No Slouch in 4K

FluentPet While pet buttons are nothing new, FluentPet's latest model has a helpful app that lets you record your own responses to the buttons your pet pushes. It also has a large speaker in one hex tile rather than a small low-quality one in each button. This should make it much easier to understand what your pet wants. The new connect system works with FluentPet's older system too, so you can expand your network easily. FluentPet Connect is ready for preorder now, with shipping starting in late February. -- James Bricknell

CES 2023 has a lot to offer, and while we continue to hunt down different products from technological wonders to the latest in accessible game controllers we will update this list with those products available for you right now. I really like the -- after all, I'm the 3D printing guy here at CNET -- but the is a product that I can see myself using on a daily basis. And I think my dog, Indiana Bones, could benefit from the .

Now playing: Watch this: Car Cam Brings Ring to the Dashboard

More CES products slated for 2023 release

Release dates are subject to change, but here are some of the other notable CES 2023 products that are currently listed for 2023 availability.

TVs

PCs and laptops

Displays

Dell UltraSharp 32 monitor: With 6K resolution and a 4K webcam, this Dell work monitor



Samsung Odyssey displays: You'll want a lot of desk real estate for this one. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor



Samsung ViewFinity S9: Samsung's new display



Smart home products

Samsung SmartThings: Coming in February, this wireless fast charging station



Withings U-Scan toilet sensor: This sensor from Withings



Bird Buddy's Hummingbird Feeder: Capture those flittering hummingbirds in action near your bird feeder thanks to Bird Buddy's newest smart feeder. The feeder captures photos and videos and will be shipped sometime in 2023.



Schneider Home: This smart home energy management system wants to help you save on energy use in 2023 by creating a streamlined way to manage your utilities. The Schneider Home system

Mobile and accessories

Wellness and health