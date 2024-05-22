The Can't-Miss Trick to Shopping at Best Buy This Memorial Day Weekend

Best Buy is often the first stop for new tech, and rightfully so. It's packed with the latest and greatest smartphones, gaming consoles, PCs, TVs and more. It also offers up a wealth of home options from appliances to furniture. But the "latest and greatest" anything typically comes at a price -- and you may not be stoked to pay up for it.

Luckily, like other retailers, Best Buy has a large stock of items that are discounted -- and sometimes heavily discounted via Best Buy Outlet. It's a great way to save money and should definitely be considered when you're looking to take home some new tech.

We'll lay it all out below, but don't forget to check out more shopping tips, like how to save on Amazon year-round with this secret tip and avoid shipping fees from major retailers with these four tips.

What is Best Buy Outlet?

Best Buy Outlet deals available from open-box to refurbished electronics. Best Buy

Best Buy Outlet is the place to find open box, refurbished, and clearance items -- all of which are (obviously) discounted. How big the price cut is based on the categorization and condition of the product.

There are quite a few categories to choose from:

Computers and tablets

TV & Home Theater

Major appliances

Small appliances

Cell phones

Wearable technology

Video games

Audio

Car electronics & GPS

Home, furniture & office

Health, wellness, & fitness

Cameras, camcorders & drones

Toys, games, & collectibles

Smart home, security & Wi-Fi

Outdoor living

The bulk of items will likely be found in the tech categories, but given the rate of return on some items, it'd be wise to check what's on offer often.

The best way to view what's available is on the Best Buy page, but there are 24 physical outlet locations you can visit across the country. Your local Best Buy will also likely have a stock of open-box items, so it's best to set your location to the store in your area. You can also go to your local Best Buy and ask if there's a dedicated section to open-box items.

What's the difference between open-box, clearance and refurbished products?

If you're in the market for some new gadgets, you want to know the difference between open-box, clearance and refurbished products. Depending on what you want, one option might be better to shop for your products than the other. Below, we'll look at the distinctions between the three:

Open-box items are previously owned by customers and returned under Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise.

items are previously owned by customers and returned under Best Buy Return & Exchange Promise. Refurbished items are previously owned, inspected and restored like-new.

items are previously owned, inspected and restored like-new. Clearance items are discontinued products at the end of its stock.

If you want a new laptop, shopping clearance, for example, will prevent potential issues with refurbished equipment. But snagging earbuds and headphones refurbished can save sometimes half off select gear. Meanwhile, the price for open-box items such as those from Apple drops significantly once it's open, allowing you to find some significant discounts.

What's the quality like for Best Buy Outlet products?

To be clear, all products sold by Best Buy Outlet have quality grades, even refurbished electronics. Some of these products have high-quality ratings, while others can be a bit lower. But all refurbished products go through repairs and product testing before they're available for purchase.

Here's how Best Buy describes its quality grades:

Open-box products are excellent-certified, excellent, satisfactory or fair condition .

or . Refurbished product conditions aren't available (this is because it depends on the item itself).

(this is because it depends on the item itself). Clearance is always in new condition.

So what does each product condition quality range mean? The breakdown is as follows:

Excellent-certified electronics are Geek Squad Certified based on inspection and testing to ensure they're like-new. All original parts and accessories are included and have the original box.

electronics are Geek Squad Certified based on inspection and testing to ensure they're like-new. All original parts and accessories are included and have the original box. Excellent products have no physical issues or dings and have original parts, accessories and original box.

products have no physical issues or dings and have original parts, accessories and original box. Satisfactory products have visible (but minor) wear and tear. There are no dents, scratches or cracks, but they don't come with original packaging, parts or accessories.

products have visible (but minor) wear and tear. There are no dents, scratches or cracks, but they don't come with original packaging, parts or accessories. Fair products will have significant and visible wear and tear. There might be issues, but they won't impede a product's use.

The other benefits you get shopping for Best Buy Outlet products

No matter how you shop, you will be able to return and exchange your products. And you still will get Best Buy points and a warranty too.

Now you know the Best Buy trick that will save you money on your next big purchase.