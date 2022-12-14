The Best Products of 2022 You'll Still Use in 2023

Despite a year of inflation and belt-tightening, 2022 produced some notable tech releases. Here are CNET's picks for the best products and services for the rest of the year and as we move into 2023, whether you're looking for top-of-the-line or more affordable tech.

Most of the products below will have a "2023" badge on them to reflect the fact that many of us will still be using and buying these products well into the new year. In 2023, if a new version of the product is released and the current still has a 2022 badge, we'll evaluate the new version to see if it earns the 2023 badge.

In terms of innovation, 2022 was a modest year. There wasn't really a whole lot of revolutionary, move-the-needle tech we'd never seen before. The mantra for 2022 seemed to be "keep it mostly the same, but make it better." Yes, there were a few outliers (check our list of Innovation Award winners at the bottom). But to be honest, the impact of consumer tech this year was muted.

Don't get us wrong. There are amazing products on the list below. You'll find products and services that can enhance our lives in meaningful ways. They're just mostly using the same template as what's come before.

The same was true in the Home and Wellness beats. A few new products set new standards in their respective categories. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro and the TP-Link Deco XE75 routers delivered strong bang for the buck. Ninja's Twisti smoothie blender is the most user-friendly blender we've tested. For a lot of other categories, last year's winners remained the best products among their competition.

Even so, the best tech products of 2022 continue CNET's tradition of rewarding products that offer the best combination of performance, design and value.

Every product on our list has been thoroughly tested by CNET team members. A few of the products were released before 2022, but are still the best products within their categories. And, as always, we don't award products an Editors' Choice or an Innovation Award until the product has been in the hands of the general public for at least a week.That's to make sure there aren't any unwanted surprises we didn't catch in our testing.

Take a look at the list below. We'd love to see your feedback. Do you agree with the list? Are there any glaring omissions? Tag CNET on Twitter and give us your thoughts.

Phones, smartwatches, headphones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Pixel 6A

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Apple AirPods Pro 2

iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Google Pixel Watch

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Ultra

Garmin Venue 2 Plus

Withings ScanWatch Horizon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Computers

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

MacBook Air M2

Dell XPS 8950 Desktop

HP Chromebase AiO 22

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Lenovo Yoga 7i (Gen 7, 14-inch)

iPad Air 2022

Gaming (see the Innovation awards below for more)

Meta Quest 2

Nintendo Switch OLED

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

GeForce Now

Home entertainment

HBO Max

Spotify

TCL 6 Series TV (2022)

Disney Plus

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB projector

Netflix

YouTube TV

Chromecast with Google TV 4K

Roku Express 4K Plus

BenQ CineHome HT2050A projector

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro projector

Roku Streambar

Soundcore by Anker Motion Boom Plus

Software and services

Duolingo

Apple Arcade

Bitwarden

Procreate

Zoom

ExpressVPN

Home

Arlo Pro 4

Apple HomePod Mini

D-Link EaglePro AI Range Extender

TP-Link RE605X

Eero 6 Plus

TP-Link Archer AX21

Dyson V15 Detect

Tineco a11 hero

Roomba s9

Roborock S7

Ninja Air Fryer

Panasonic Flashxpress Toaster

Ninja Twisti Blender

Asus RT-AX86U

SimpliSafe

Wyze Video Doorbell Pro

Amazon Smart Thermostat

TP Link Deco W7200 Mesh Router

Ring Alarm Pro

Wyze Home Monitoring

Xfinity Home Security

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Wellness

Tonal

Lululemon Align High-Rise 6-inch Shorts with pockets

Layla Hybrid Mattress

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid

Bear Original Mattress

Zero Water

EveryPlate

Sunbasket

Mosaic Foods

Fresh N Lean

HungryRoot

Innovation Award 2022

Steam Deck

Panic Playdate

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

Sony Xperia 1 IV