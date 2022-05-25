Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter's Board of Directors

Jack Dorsey, the cofounder and former CEO of Twitter, is leaving the social network's board of directors on Wednesday. Dorsey's planned departure comes as his term on the board expires as the company holds its 2022 shareholders meeting.

In November, Dorsey stepped down at Twitter CEO, handing the role over to Parag Agrawal.

Dorsey's exit comes at a tumultuous time for for Twitter. Last month, Telsa and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reached a $44 billion deal to buy the social network. However, Musk has since said the deal is "on hold," until he gets proof that fewer than 5% of Twitter's 229 million daily users in the first quarter were fake or spam-focused. Twitter executives pushed back against these remarks, signaling it plans to move forward with the acquisition.

Twitter on Wednesday pointed to its November statement on Dorsey stepping down as CEO and planned exit from the company's board of directors. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jack for his visionary leadership and unrelenting dedication to Twitter since its founding," Bret Taylor, chair of the company's board, said in a statement at the time.

Dorsey remains CEO of Square, a digital payments company he co-founded in 2009.

