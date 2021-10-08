Teachers union demands social media companies to curb misinformation, violent trends

Getty Images

Viral trends on social media such as the "devious licks" that led to students stealing school equipment to the misinformation regarding critical race theory are some of the newest issues schools across the country are facing. The largest teachers union in the US calls on social media platforms to stop the problems from spreading.

Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, sent a letter to TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram about the issues schools are facing due to social media according to a report from the Wall Street Journal Friday. The letter explains the challenges schools have faced so far this year and calls for the companies to "prioritize the safety of people over profits."

"Your companies have both the power and responsibility to stamp out disinformation and violent trends – for the sake of Public Education and the future of democracy," Pringle said. "To that end, we're demanding that your companies make a public pledge to students, educators, and their families to regulate lies and fix your algorithms to put public safety over profits."







Two issues laid out in the letter are the viral trend of "devious licks" and misinformation. The first started last month where students would steal random school equipment such as clocks, microscopes and soap dispensers. Students would then gloat about their "licks" -- a "successful type of theft which results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday for the protagonist" according to Urban Dictionary -- on TikTok. The platform began removing content and tags related to the trend once the trend went viral.

Critical race theory -- an academic concept that says racism is embedded in legal systems and policies -- has become a heated discussion point at school board meetings. Parents in some districts yell and berate teachers and school board members over the subject although it's up to state legislatures to decide whether it's taught or not. There's also been an increasing number of assaults and threats by parents over school policies regarding masks and other COVID-19 policies.

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.