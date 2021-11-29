Target Cyber Monday deals 2021: 48 best sales that end tonight

If you're looking for something to buy today, you're going to want to shop Target's Cyber Monday sale that's taking place right now. The retailer has thousands of items marked down, and we've found some really great options that you should be considering. While some of these items are on sale at Target and other retailers, you may be able to get an even better price at Target. RedCard holders are able to save an extra 5% on the already-discounted prices.
Whether you need a new TV, computer or are looking for some toys and clothes, we've searched through the Target Cyber Monday deals to find all the best ones for you. Here is what you should be looking for during the Cyber Monday sale at Target.
8 best Target Cyber Monday deals
- Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones: $180 (save $120)
- PowerXL Vortex 7-Quart Air Fryer: $90 (save $60)
- Beats Studio Buds: $100 (save $50)
- Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro: $230 (save $100)
- Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker: $60 (save $40)
- Oculus Quest 2 w/ $50 Target Gift Card: $299 (save $50)
- iRobot Roomba e5: $200 (save $150)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription: $40 (save $20)
Target Cyber Monday TV Deals
While this may not have some of the fancier tech that's built in to the X90J series, this comes in at a much more affordable price point and still packs a lot of features. It has a 4K panel, runs the Google TV operating system, has Dolby Vision HDR and much more. At this price, it's a no-brainer.
More great Cyber Monday TV deals at Target:
- Vizio 70-inch 4K Smart TV: $600 (save $140)
- Element 50-inch 4K Roku TV: $330 (save $70)
- Samsung 65-inch TU7000 Series: $550 (save $100)
- TCL 65-inch Roku Smart TV: $500 (save $220)
- LG 70-inch UP7070 4K LED TV: $650 (save $100)
More great Cyber Monday streaming media deals at Target:
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $20 (save $10)
- Google Chromecast (3rd Gen): $20 (save $10)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25)
- Google Chromecast with Google TV: $40 (save $10)
Target Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
This 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook from HP features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and runs Google's Chrome. OS. While not optimal for gaming, Chromebooks are great for web browsing, social media posting, and document creation. It's scheduled to receive updates from Google through June 2026.
More great Cyber Monday laptop deals at Target:
- Acer Aspire 5: $550 (save $80)
- HP 15.6-inch FHD Laptop: $480 (save $200)
- MSI Pulse 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: $800 (save $150)
Target Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals
The second-gen Nest Hub is 50% off for another day at Target, but not all of the colors are available. With the Nest Hub you can check the weather, look at a local map, make dinner reservations, view your favorite photos, control smart home gadgets and much more. Odds are you'll want a few of these in your house, so be sure to take full advantage of this big discount.
More great Cyber Monday smart home deals at Target:
- Blink Mini Indoor Camera: $20 (save $15)
- Google Nest Video Doorbell (Battery): $130 (save $50)
- Facebook Portal: $79 (save $100)
- Echo Show 5: $45 (save $40)
- Google Nest Mesh Wifi Router + 2 points: $250 (save $100)
- iRobot Roomba 675: $175 (save $75)
Target Cyber Monday Home & Kitchen Deals
Target is offering stacking discounts on some of its best Cyber Monday deals right now. With code CYBER15 you can save an additional 15% on select small appliances. You'll need to add the code during checkout to ensure you get the full savings.
Instant Pots have been around for a while now but they are still just as popular as they were in the beginning. If you somehow don't already have one or need another, we have you covered. This limited-time deal brings the 6-quart model down to $60, which is 54% off and one of the best prices we've ever seen on it.
More great Cyber Monday home & kitchen deals at Target:
- SodaStream Terra: $60 (save $40)
- PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryer: $140 (save $60)
- Keurig S-Slim + Iced Coffee Maker: $80 (save $30)
- Ninja Professional Blender: $80 (save $20)
- GreenPan 10-piece stainless steel cookware set: $160 (save $40)
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: $30 (save $10)
- Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition: $180 (save $30)
- Pyrex 18-piece glass storage set: $30 (save $10)
Target Cyber Monday Toy Deals
Bring the fun of a bounce house right to your back yard with this Little Tikes dry bouncer which is heavily discounted at Target. It's 25% off today for Cyber Monday, which makes it one of the prices to date. It comes with everything you need to set it up and get started, so grab one for your kids now.
More great Cyber Monday toy deals at Target:
- Mealtime Magic Maya Feeding Baby Doll: $35 (save $15)
- Hot Wheels Flying Customs Hot Curve Set: $28 (save $8)
- Little Tikes My First Slide: $25 (save $10)
- Hot Wheels Unlimited Stunt Crash Box Set: $15 (save $5)
- Up to 40% off Raya and the Last Dragon toys
- Little Tikes Gas 'n Go Mower: $20 (save $5)
- Radio Flyer Lean 'N Glide Scooter: $60 (save $15)
- Up to 30% off PJ Mask toys