Target Cyber Monday deals 2021: 48 best sales that end tonight

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're looking for something to buy today, you're going to want to shop Target's Cyber Monday sale that's taking place right now. The retailer has thousands of items marked down, and we've found some really great options that you should be considering. While some of these items are on sale at Target and other retailers, you may be able to get an even better price at Target. RedCard holders are able to save an extra 5% on the already-discounted prices.

Whether you need a new TV, computer or are looking for some toys and clothes, we've searched through the Target Cyber Monday deals to find all the best ones for you. Here is what you should be looking for during the Cyber Monday sale at Target.

8 best Target Cyber Monday deals

Target Cyber Monday TV Deals

Sony While this may not have some of the fancier tech that's built in to the X90J series, this comes in at a much more affordable price point and still packs a lot of features. It has a 4K panel, runs the Google TV operating system, has Dolby Vision HDR and much more. At this price, it's a no-brainer.

More great Cyber Monday TV deals at Target:

More great Cyber Monday streaming media deals at Target:

Target Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

This 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook from HP features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and runs Google's Chrome. OS. While not optimal for gaming, Chromebooks are great for web browsing, social media posting, and document creation. It's scheduled to receive updates from Google through June 2026.

More great Cyber Monday laptop deals at Target:

Target Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Chris Monroe/CNET The second-gen Nest Hub is 50% off for another day at Target, but not all of the colors are available. With the Nest Hub you can check the weather, look at a local map, make dinner reservations, view your favorite photos, control smart home gadgets and much more. Odds are you'll want a few of these in your house, so be sure to take full advantage of this big discount.

More great Cyber Monday smart home deals at Target:

Target Cyber Monday Home & Kitchen Deals

Target is offering stacking discounts on some of its best Cyber Monday deals right now. With code CYBER15 you can save an additional 15% on select small appliances. You'll need to add the code during checkout to ensure you get the full savings.

Instant Pot Instant Pots have been around for a while now but they are still just as popular as they were in the beginning. If you somehow don't already have one or need another, we have you covered. This limited-time deal brings the 6-quart model down to $60, which is 54% off and one of the best prices we've ever seen on it.

More great Cyber Monday home & kitchen deals at Target:

Target Cyber Monday Toy Deals

Bring the fun of a bounce house right to your back yard with this Little Tikes dry bouncer which is heavily discounted at Target. It's 25% off today for Cyber Monday, which makes it one of the prices to date. It comes with everything you need to set it up and get started, so grab one for your kids now.

More great Cyber Monday toy deals at Target: