T-Mobile pulls out of CES 2022

T-Mobile is dropping out of CES 2022 because of COVID-19 concerns, the company said Tuesday, with CEO Mike Sievert no longer scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation either in person or virtually. CES is set to take place during the first week of January, in Las Vegas.

T-Mobile said it'll "significantly limit" its number of attendees at CES, and will remain as a sponsor.

"We are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision," the carrier said in a statement. "T-Mobile's entire team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, which we hope includes an on-stage keynote in front of a live audience."

The decision follows the US reaching the grim milestone last week of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to numbers from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. With the emergence of the highly infectious omicron variant -- which is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US -- cases are rapidly on the rise again.

Twitter, Meta, Pinterest have also reportedly dropped out of attending CES in person, while Nvidia said it has been "cautious from the start."

"[Nvidia] is scheduled to deliver its CES virtual special address on Jan. 4 at 8am pacific time," a spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement.

The Consumer Technology Association, Twitter, Meta, Pinterest didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CES will take place virtually and in person Jan. 3-5, 2022.