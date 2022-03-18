Switch to Visible and Get Your First 3 Months for $20 Each

Sarah Tew/CNET

Are you tired of paying too much for your phone plan and ready to start saving money? How would you like to spend just for the next three months to get unlimited 5G, talk, text and more using service that's powered by Verizon's nationwide network? Well, right now you can do just that at Visible. Use code SINGLE during checkout when you bring your phone to the service to activate this promotion.

For this promotion, you'll need to bring your own phone to Visible. The first thing you need to do is check your current phone's compatibility with Visible, which takes just a few seconds. Once you've confirmed that it works, you can sign up for an eSIM or request a physical SIM to be shipped out to you. Most current model phones are able to be used on Visible's network.

In addition to getting three months of service for $20 each month, Visible is making this an even better time to switch by including a gift card. You can pick a $50 gift card to one of many places, including Amazon, Best Buy, Groupon, Lowes, Mastercard, Sephora, Target, Home Depot and more. You will need to make the three monthly payments before becoming eligible for this offer.