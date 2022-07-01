Steve Jobs Posthumously Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is set to be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced Friday, recognizing his accomplishments as the heads of Apple and Pixar, as well as his leading role at the Walt Disney Company.

"His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries," the White House said in a statement.

The ceremony awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, will happen July 7 at the White House. Other recipients will include Olympians Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and actor Denzel Washington.