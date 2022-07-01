Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
Tech

Steve Jobs Posthumously Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

The Apple co-founder, who died in 2011, will receive the award alongside living celebrities like Olympians Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and actor Denzel Washington.

Ian Sherr headshot
Ian Sherr
Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2009
Apple co-founder Steve Jobs helped develop the Macintosh, iPod and iPhone.
Apple

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is set to be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced Friday, recognizing his accomplishments as the heads of Apple and Pixar, as well as his leading role at the Walt Disney Company.

"His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries," the White House said in a statement.

The ceremony awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the US, will happen July 7 at the White House. Other recipients will include Olympians Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and actor Denzel Washington.