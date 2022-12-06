SpaceX to Launch Starshield, Support National Security Efforts

SpaceX and founder Elon Musk have created a satellite network specifically for government use called Starshield to aid in national security, according to a recently published SpaceX webpage.

According to SpaceX, the program will use Starlink technology, which delivers high-speed internet to consumers and businesses via thousands of low-orbiting satellites. The satellites are capable of bringing broadband internet to underserved areas minus the high latency and data restrictions that come with traditional, geostationary satellite internet services.

Starshield will be more than your above-average, internet-delivering fleet of satellites, however. While communications is identified as one of Starshield's three main focuses, SpaceX also aims to provide Earth observation and payload carrying services.

The new service also promises to "meet the most demanding government requirements" when it comes to security and offer a "unique versatility to users" thanks to satellites that are "capable of integrating a wide variety of payloads."

It's unclear if any Starshield satellites are already in orbit, when the service will be available for government use, or which government divisions or military forces will make use of Starshield.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.