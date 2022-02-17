Tesla Phantom Braking Investigation Elon Musk 'Uncharted' Review Wordle Strategies and Tips Child Tax Credit
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Trump Social Network Reportedly Opens to Testers Ahead of Expected Launch

The former president has been talking about creating his own social network since he got barred from Twitter, Facebook and Google.

Carrie Mihalcik headshot
Carrie Mihalcik
gettyimages-1364875196

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Arizona on Jan. 15.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's new social media platform has reportedly opened to hundreds of beta testers ahead of a possible launch this month or next. About 500 people have started using an early version of Truth Social, according to a report Thursday from Reuters

The new social media platform is listed as expected to launch on Feb. 21 in Apple's app store, though Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, has said will be live by the end of March, according to Reuters. 

Social media sites such as TwitterFacebook and YouTube booted Trump from their platforms in 2021 because of concerns his remarks would incite more violence following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Trump Media & Technology Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come. 