TikTok's Effect on Children is Being Investigated

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok is being investigated by a nationwide group of attorneys general for its potentially harmful impact on children.

The investigation will look at "whether TikTok is designing, operating and promoting its social media platform to children, teens and young adults in a manner that causes or exacerbates physical and mental health harms," a press release by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday.

The attorneys general will look at whether TikTok violated consumer protection laws and put the public at risk including by using "methods and techniques ... to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform."

Healey is leading the bipartisan investigation alongside the attorneys general from California, Florida, New Jersey, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and Vermont.

"As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing," Healey said in a statement. "State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives."

Instagram is similarly facing an investigation by a group of state attorneys general of its potentially harmful impact on teens and has been urged by religious leaders to abandon plans to launch a kids' version of Instagram after Meta paused the project in September of 2021.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.