Angela Lang/CNET

Starting on Feb. 23, people on Snapchat will be able to change their usernames without starting a whole new account, the company said on Thursday. The update will let people change names without resetting friends lists, Snap scores, or memories, Snapchat confirmed in an email.

Snapchat called username changes one of the most requested features for the app. It will be available on iOS and Android.

More to come.