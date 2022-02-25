Russia partially restricts access to Facebook

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Russian government say it's partially restricting access to Facebook in response to the social network allegedly censoring some Russian media outlets.

In a statement on Friday, Russia's communications regulator accused Facebook of violating "fundamental human rights" by allegedly restricting the official accounts of four Russian media outlets on its platform.

CNET wasn't able to independently verify whether the media accounts had been restricted. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The measure to "protect Russian media" comes as the country's military continues its invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a "special military operation" in Ukraine early Thursday. Shortly after, explosions were reported in multiple cities, including Kyiv, the country's capital.

US President Joe Biden along with other international leaders have unveiled sweeping economic sanctions against Russia in response to the attacks.

The extent of the Russian government's restrictions and their impact on Facebook and Meta's operations in the country aren't immediately clear.