Snapchat Rolls Out Parental Controls That Show Who Teens Are Messaging

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, launched a set of parental control tools on Tuesday that allow adults to see who their teens are contacting on the messaging app.

Parents can use the parental control features, called Family Center, to see their children's lists of friends and who they have messaged over the past week, but they can't see the content of the messages.

"Family Center is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don't eavesdrop on their private conversations," Snap said in a blog post about the tools.

Snap said in the coming weeks it will incorporate a feature allowing parents to easily view new friends their children have added. The company plans to add more parental control features, including "new content controls," to Family Center in the fall.

The company faced scrutiny alongside YouTube and TikTok at a congressional hearing in October focused on concerns over how social media platforms affect children's wellbeing. Snap argued that Snapchat was "built as an antidote to social media," lacking a feed of content and deleting images by default. Lawmakers said the app exposed children to drugs and sexualized content.

Snap didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.