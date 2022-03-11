Snag a 256GB MicroSD Memory Card and SD Adapter for Just $25

PNY

Capture and store your photos and videos with the Premier-X memory card from PNY. With 256GB of storage, this microSD card offers speeds up to 100 MB/s, allowing you to capture high definition images and 4K Ultra HD video with your device. You can use this flash memory card with surveillance and action cameras, drones, smartphones, tablets, computers and more to keep a record of all your adventures.

Record and transfer whatever you've got -- music, photos, videos and other files -- with this powerful little card, then store and access them with ease. Adding a memory card expands on-board memory and frees up space on mobile devices. With the A1 app, you can launch and run the application directly from the microSD card in an instant, so opening your files or saving them to the drive is especially convenient. The PNY memory card has fast read and write speeds, so you can get to what you want when you want it. Plus, there's no need to worry about the fit. The card comes with an SD adapter for compatibility, making it the ideal companion to your equipment.

This durable storage not only does it all -- it can take it all. The card is magnet-proof, shockproof, temperature-proof and waterproof to protect your data and save more than just your memories. Take advantage of this offer while it lasts.