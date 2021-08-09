Sarah Tew/CNET

You can now play games with friends and co-workers via Zoom: The videoconferencing app unveiled the addition of the Zoom App Marketplace last month, and now you can use it to play games like Live Game Night Poker, Kahoot and Heads Up during Zoom meetings. At a time when businesses are navigating hybrid workplaces, the addition of Zoom Apps, including games, aims to provide a new way to nurture company culture and connect people directly within Zoom's platform.

Live Game Night Poker allows up to 10 people to play together in a face-to-face matchup, according to a release from Flowplay, the developer partnering with Zoom to launch the game. You can also find Heads Up -- the charades-style game popularized by Ellen DeGeneres -- and Kahoot, a game that lets you create multiple-choice quizzes.

The in-app gaming comes as part of Zoom Apps, which allows third-party apps to be embedded in Zoom Meetings, while Zoom Events seeks to create a wider range of virtual events.

How to play games on Zoom

Here's how to get these games on Zoom and play them:

1. Download or upgrade the latest version of Zoom for Mac or PC.

2. Log in to Zoom.

3. Install Zoom Apps from the games category.

4. Search for Live Game Poker Night or Heads Up in the Zoom App Marketplace. Install the game.

5. Start a Zoom meeting as normal.

6. Click the Zoom Apps tab at the bottom of the meeting window to launch the game.

7. Once the host has configured any game options and set up the game, players will be taken to the poker room to play.

Zoom is the latest company to make the move into mobile gaming. Netflix plans to expand into original video games in the future. Even exercise equipment company Peloton is launching an in-app fitness game to help you engage more with your workouts.

