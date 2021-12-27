Zoom bets bigger on virtual events with latest acquisition

Angela Lang/CNET

Zoom has acquired assets from event production startup Liminal, according to a statement Dec. 27. The news came as part of a look at the future of virtual events from Zoom, and how the company was evolving to meet growing industry needs.

"We are focused on continuing to execute on our strategy that is evolving Zoom into a broader communications platform that provides users what they need to grow their businesses," said Janine Pelosi, Zoom's chief marketing officer.

As the pandemic moves toward its third calendar year, events have increasingly gone online, demanding more and more from video teleconferencing apps like Zoom. Those apps have needed to expand the features of their products or rely on third-party services like the ones Liminal provided.

Liminal offered apps like ZoomISO and ZoomOSC, apps that allow for improved production options like individual video outputs and enhanced sound controls in Zoom meetings. These features allow companies to create higher-quality productions than your average Zoom call.

The acquisition included "certain assets from Liminal," as well as two of the company's co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, according to Zoom's announcement.

